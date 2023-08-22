“A genius at making the most complicated things simple.” The perfect definition of Brad Gilbert probably came from one of his former pupils, that Andy Roddick who under his guidance won the 2003 US Open, his only slam title. And it’s hard not to agree with him. If there is a coach, indeed a supercoach, truly famous even outside the world of tennis, one that everyone recognizes even though he has never been a super champion, that is Brad Gilbert. Thanks above all to another protégé of the Californian coach, Andre Agassi, who made Gilbert’s philosophy famous with his best-selling book “Open”a. “Bradness”, he called it the “Kid” of Las Vegas: making difficult things easy, in fact.