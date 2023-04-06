“One day we realized that there are many African women who have initiatives and that we have potential in very different fields. But since each one works by her side, we cannot have an impact on other women. Likewise, we notice that here, in Spain, there is not a strong community of Africans as there is, for example, of Latin Americans”, comments Dr. Mafini Dosso, founder of OIITID, an association for research on innovation in Africa.

Those who realized this gap are five women of African origin who live in Spain: Dosso herself, from the Ivory Coast and a PhD in Economics; Nicole Ndongalafrom the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Director General of the Karibu Association; Mariama Badji, from Senegal and a civil engineer; Marie Lucia Monsheneke, from DRC, women’s rights activist and founder of the Association for Development Cooperation of Kongovasque Women (FAMEK-ELKARTEA); and Sonia Mankongo, from Cameroon, doctor in Spanish Philology and defender of human rights.

Together they have created the Network of African Women Leaders in Action (REMLAA), an association to promote leadership and equal opportunities for African women. They seek to achieve this objective through concrete actions that promote the co-development of innovative and impactful entrepreneurship and female empowerment projects. Likewise, they seek to promote their participation in society, suggesting, acting and deciding at all levels, social, cultural, political, scientific, economic and industrial.

In Spain there is no promotion of African women by African women and, thus, it is very difficult for us to take care of each other Mafini Dosso, founder of OIITID

They also seek to generate and facilitate spaces for the exchange of experiences between women in Africa and the African diasporas in Spain and the rest of the world. In addition, they intend to improve the educational excellence of adolescents and women, and participate in the eradication of all types of harassment and sexist violence, inequality, exploitation and discrimination. At the moment, the founders themselves finance the projects, but they are already in contact with different mentors to increase their budget.

Before taking this step, they have been in contact with other associations to let themselves be guided. “For a long time we have shared ideas and have closely followed the Network of Latin American and Caribbean Women. Especially to one of its founders, Tatiana Retamozo Quintana, who encouraged us from the beginning to form this association by giving us very important keys”, explains Ndongala.

REMLAA is directed mainly at women of African origin who live in Spain. There are 489,178, 40% of the 1,217,706 citizens with nationalities of African countries who were residing in Spain at the end of 2022, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). Of the countries located south of the Sahara, the largest group is Senegalese, with 83,260 people, of whom 21% are women. Nigeria follows with 36,367, of which they are 44%. Only among those from Equatorial Guinea, the female proportion is higher than that of men: 62%. The presence of Mauritanians (27% of 8,844), Guineans (26% of 11,162), Gambians (20% of 23,253) and Malians (14% of 31,792) is also considerable. The distribution by provinces of these people is very irregular. Although Barcelona is the one with the largest population of African origin, according to the map drawn up by the continent’s news portal AfricaMundi with 2021 census data.

These figures do not take into account people in an irregular situation in Spain. But, according to the Foundation for Cause, the proportion of Africans represents less than 10% of the total. By the end of 2019, that could be a number ranging from 390,000 to 470,000 people. Nor do they count women of African origin who have Spanish nationality. There are no statistics on them. The group of women of African origin residing in Spain is large, but it goes largely unnoticed. Many of them carry out ventures and actions that do not have much visibility. That is what REMLAA wants to change.

Join forces to go further

Although from the outside it looks like a huge work, these five women have been promoting this type of action separately for years. This is the case of Monsheneke, who settled in Bilbao in 2011 and defines herself as “an African activist who works for respect for human dignity and non-discrimination”. She works, she says, “in the world of defending the rights of women and girls in particular, and human rights in general.” She makes her voice and that of the African women who are part of her association heard in many forums and official organizations, collaborating with large NGOs such as Acnur, CEAR or the Red Cross or in Emakunde (Basque Institute for Women). .

Ndongala has been leading the Karibu association for years, fighting for the rights of migrants from Africa. Mankongo has developed part of her activity promoting equal opportunities, especially in the field of education, for women and girls. Dosso, In addition to being a researcher, works for the education of African women entrepreneurs and for their access to new technologies, among other things.

We note that here, in Spain, there is not a strong community of African women as there is, for example, of Latin American women. Mafini Dosso, founder of OIITID, an association for research on innovation in Africa

The novelty now is that they join forces to reach further and to more people. “The idea of ​​REMLAA arose from the coincidence of several African women in spaces to which we were invited by other people to talk about what we do. One day we realized that finding ourselves in those places was due to the fact that we were invited by others to learn about us. So we decided to be the ones who put ourselves forward, inviting the world, inviting other people, to find out about us, find out about our activities or lead initiatives that have repercussions in the lives of other African women based on our own experiences”, she confesses. Mankongo.

There are already different associations of people of African origin throughout the Spanish territory to defend their rights and give voice to their claims. The document Approach to the African and Afro-descendant population in Spain. Identity and access to rights, published by the Ministry of Equality, includes a list with most of them. The Community of Madrid is the one that registers the greatest number, followed by Catalonia, Andalusia and Murcia. REMLAA has begun to weave a network with all of them, especially with “women in all the autonomous communities of Spain and also with our sisters in other continents and especially with those who want to change the narratives about Africa through actions, to put them positively,” Ndongala asserts. And she adds: “Our strength is to conceive, think, design and develop joint intergenerational tools. The difference is that until now there has not been a Network of African women in Spain at the national level with women who previously promoted change and transformation, and who now come together to not only advocate politically, but also to participate in change”.

“In Spain there is no promotion of African women by African women and, thus, it is very difficult for us to take care of each other”, complements Dosso, who adds: “That is why we decided that one of the first steps of the network had to be to identify to other African women who live in Spain and who are carrying out actions that are changing their environment or having an impact on their communities, their cities or neighbourhoods. All this in order to see how together we can do more promotion and help each other in training and local integration issues in the society in which we are. Likewise, see how together we can act on those societies, make ourselves known more and help other women”.

Together, showing what they do, they want to change the narratives held about African women in Spain. Put them positive. To do this, you have to start by talking about your leadership. Nothing better to achieve this than helping each other. “From us to us”, that is the formula that Dosso uses to explain the strength they can have if they unite and work together. “That is why it is important to talk to each other, so we can detect the needs that we may have and seek the training we need. If we do not do this, we will not be able to change the narrative”, concludes the doctor.

