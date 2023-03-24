Actors and actresses from “Al fondo hay sitio” cause various reactions among the public with their characters. Recently, ‘Teresita’ was described as unbearable because of her “bratty” attitudes, like Joel, whom many consider “unbearable” because she has not had an evolution arc since the series began. america television it premiered. However, some new stars seem to have penetrated the hearts of the public, despite the fact that they have been presented as villains of the plot.

The actress of “Al fondo hay sitio” asks to see it on Netflix

In these last two seasons of “At the bottom there is room” We have seen the entry of different characters, some loved and others hated. One of those that has sparked great discomfort among viewers is Delilah, Kimberly’s mother. His actions, such as cheating on Joel with a wealthy businessman or helping his daughter fake a pregnancy, are some of the most questionable things he’s ever done.

However, the constant discomfort that it causes among viewers is compensated by the great affection that the actress who plays her enjoys, ceballos. The Colombian artist is one of the most beloved foreign figures on Peruvian TV and she has been for several years, which is why she has thousands of followers who support her projects.

In such a context, Little light He recently published a video in which he shines on the set of recordings of the program. Beyond the comments rescuing the artist’s bearing, many believe that she should already opt for internationalization. “You are ready for an international series on Netflix”, “You are beautiful. Unfortunately, you participate in a series that remains on national TV ”,“ Dalila as beautiful as perverse ”,“ I love you Dalila even though she is a villain ”, are some of the reactions that her fans left on Instagram.

Fans of Lucecita Ceballos believe that the actress should leave Peruvian TV and reach Netflix. Photo: Instagram capture

