He appeared in the TV series “Al fondo hay sitio” and the movie “Asu Mare 4”. What characters did the Peruvian actress play?

While “Asu Mare: Los amigos” approaches its second week in theaters, the television series “Al fondo hay sitio” maintains its presence on América TV. But what do the film directed by Carlos Alcántara and the fiction written by Gigio Aranda have in common? The answer is in its distribution. And it is that one of the actresses that appears in the América TV show, she also acts as a villain in the new Peruvian comedy that tells the story of the companions of ‘Cachín’. Which actress is she and which characters does she play in both productions?

Who is the actress in “AFHS” and “Asu Mare 4”?

It is nothing more and nothing less than Fiorella Luna, actress who plays Helena Aguayo in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Currently, she plays Helena, one of the Aguayo sisters who at first approach are enemies of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, but who, after being seen as the ‘Mermaids’ in a bikini, won the hearts of the ‘Compadres’ .

Helena and ‘Chela’ Aguayo in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also “Asu mare 4” is official! 'Cachín' will be the director and shares advances: what will he be about?

However, this is not her first appearance in “AFHS”, as she also appeared in past seasons as the secretary of Lucho Gonzales, one of the many tertiary characters in the series previously produced by Efraín Aguilar.

But this year, 2023, she was not only seen in Nuevas Lomas, but also in another of the most commented and criticized Peruvian films of the moment: “Asu Mare: los amigos”, the fourth film in the saga in which Carlos Alcántara decided to place her as one of the villains

Fiorella Luna as Luciana in “Asu Mare: the friends”. Photo: Tondero

Her name in the film is Luciana and although at first she is presented as the romantic interest of “Poroto” (Emilram Cossío), it is finally revealed that she was hired by the mayor to gain the trust of “Cachín’s” friend and steal a briefcase from him full of money found in his house.

Fiorella Luna dazzled in “In the background there is room”

Although her role as Helena was presented as an aggressive combi collector before Tito, he was dazzled when he saw her in a bikini and spent the afternoon with him in the pool that the Gonzales set up.

The scene was cheered by the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio”, who did not expect to see this summer look of the Aguayo sisters.