On the run from Afghanistan to look for his father and exhausted by the fatigue and hunger of a journey that lasted more than a month, when he saw a police patrol he asked for help. It happened yesterday around 2 in the morning, in Seveso, in the province of Monza-Brianza. Reached by the military, the boy, a teenager with Middle Eastern features who spoke a foreign language, tried to communicate something without success and then showed a red bracelet on his wrist with the word “help” in white block letters.

The carabinieri, given his young age, considering that he had no documents and appeared very emaciated, therefore accompanied him to the barracks to refresh him with food and water. Then, with the help of a Farsi interpreter, the boy, after declaring he was 14, began to tell his personal story and, in particular, of having escaped from Afghanistan and, after traveling for weeks , that he finally arrived in Italy crossing the borders hidden in a truck. From Italy he would have wanted to leave again to join his father in Germany but he was by now exhausted by fatigue and hunger. The following morning the military, having completed the identification procedures, entrusted the 14-year-old to the social services of the municipality who relocated the minor to a parish community in the Como area that will take care of him.