Thirty years ago Gianni Brera died. December 19, 1992, he was 73 years old. Car accident on the road between Maleo and Casalpusterlengo, near his home: Giovanni Luigi Brera was born in San Zenone Po on 8 September 1919. He is the most famous Italian sports journalist ever. From 1950 to 1954 he was director of the Gazzetta dello Sport. He literally invented a new way of writing about sports, imposing a vocabulary full of nicknames, neologisms and linguistic inventions that we still use today.