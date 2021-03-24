Patricia Bullrich responded harshly to Estela de Carlotto, after the Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo reference asked that Mauricio Macri “go to prison as soon as possible.” The PRO head defined it as an “ideological Taliban” and assured: “From a victim you become a victimizer.”

“Estela de Carlotto was not like Hebe (from Bonafini) but today are becoming the same “said Bullrich, who compared the president of Abuelas with the head of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

And he continued: “He entered the game because Kirchnerism turns your values ​​around. From a victim you become a victimizer. It is the reality of those who become ideological taliban“.

Patricia Bullrich’s harsh response to Estela de Carlotto.

“Someone who says ‘I want that guy to go to prison’ is exactly the opposite of what one would expect from someone who was a victim,” he continued on A24.

He also compared his situation with that of Nicaragua: “(Daniel) Ortega was someone who came to turn (Anastasio) Somoza. And what did he become? In Somoza! This is what talibization does with those who started with organizations of Human Rights and they were looking for the grandchildren. “

Bullrich deepened his explanation: “You conceive human rights as belonging to a group; now, when someone does not think like you, you don’t give it the same category of human rights that you give to a Kirchnerista “.

Estela de Carlotto, with Alberto Fernández. AFP photo

And he recalled: “In the midst of the Santiago Maldonado crisis, they painted me ‘Appearance without life of Patricia Bullrich’. Estela de Carlotto should have said that that phrase could not be used. But she did not say it, she said the opposite.”

“U.S they wanted to invent a missing personDo you understand? “, Said the president of PRO.

In the end, he described De Carlotto as a “staunch defender of an ideological model that destroys Argentina.”

“They are no longer representatives of human rights organizations. They are representatives of the Kirchnerist Taliban politics that only generates hatred in society, “said the former Minister of Security.

De Carlotto’s criticism of Macri was the trigger for a harsh response from Bullrich. Photo Mario Quinteros

What Estela de Carlotto had said

Bullrich’s response comes hours after Carlotto supported Cristina Kirchner and had critical words with the former president.

“Macri he has to be in prison, it has already been proven that he is a criminal. As soon as possible he must be imprisoned, “said the head of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo this Wednesday, on the Day of Remembrance.

On Tuesday, the former president had denounced that Cristina Kirchner wants to put him in prison.

“They invented more than 200 causes for me. They do not arise from cheating tenders, they are all complaints about their militancy,” Macri explained. And he affirmed: “I have very clear that Cristina wants me prisoner, but I’m very calm. “

AFG