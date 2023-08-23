Virtually every week there are drone attacks against facilities on Russian soil, from Moscow’s financial district to military airfields or train stations. Until now, kyiv has never acknowledged responsibility for these sabotages. But something is changing in the country that has been suffering for a year and a half from an invasion by Vladimir Putin’s troops with the aim of ending the Ukrainian state.

The Ukrainian authorities have admitted to being behind the sabotage against the Kerch bridge. In a show of unprecedented candor, Vasil Maliuk, head of the Security Services of Ukraine (SSU) detailed last week how they partially destroyed in October 2022 and July 2023 the only road connecting Russia with the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula. by Moscow in 2014. Maliuk’s testimony is exceptional because it means that the Ukrainian military forces are admitting for the first time that they are behind the attacks against Russian infrastructure, which until recently was a red line for their international allies. They had reiterated that they do not look favorably on the Ukrainian military actions either on Russian soil or in Crimea, a territory that, despite the illegal conquest by arms, the Russians consider an inalienable part of their sovereignty.

More information

Maliuk’s remarks would confirm that the United States and the European countries that support Ukraine are becoming more flexible with their limits. Another proof of this is the go-ahead from Washington for the delivery of its F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. The Netherlands and Denmark announced last Sunday the agreement to donate more than 60 of these US-produced fighter jets to the kyiv Air Force. Only half a year earlier, the Government of President Joe Biden still denied the possibility of authorizing the shipment of these planes for fear that it would lead to an escalation of tension with Moscow.

Maliuk first spoke about the operations against the Kerch bridge on August 15 on US CNN television. The head of the Ukrainian intelligence services confirmed that a newly minted marine drone — produced, according to his version, entirely by Ukrainian military engineers — hit one of the concrete pillars of the bridge last July, partially destroying the 19-kilometre highway. built in 2018 and spanning the Kerch Strait. The marine drone, dubbed “the baby of the sea”, was carrying 850 kilos of explosives.

Despite its candid name, the “sea baby” has proven to be one of the most effective marine weapons of war: this summer, too, the amphibious assault ship was attacked with these drones Olengorskii Gorniak and a tanker with fuel for the Russian army, according to the SSU. The great success of the coup against the Olengorskii Gorniakon August 4, it is that it occurred beyond the Crimea, on the Russian coast of the Krasnodar province, in the military port of Novorossiysk. The unmanned device sailed no less than 422 miles (about 680 kilometers) without being detected by the Russian fleet that keeps the Black Sea closed.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Units in the production process of the Ukrainian bomb marine drone “sea baby”. Security Services of Ukraine

In the video of the marine assault on the Crimean bridge provided by the SSU to CNN there is a detail that indicates a high level of Ukrainian infiltration in the Russian-occupied peninsula: in addition to the camera incorporated in the bomb boat, the video includes images of a camera installed on the bridge. In a subsequent interview with the Ukrainian outlet NV, Maliuk confirmed that they have access to cameras placed on the infrastructure. The head of the security services did not specify more, but assured that they were able to follow with these cameras the route of the truck bomb that seriously damaged the bridge in October 2022, forcing months of delays in the supply of equipment for Russian troops on the front. south.

The preparations for the sabotage with the truck, according to Maliuk’s account, could be the script for a movie in the saga Mission Impossible. Agents of the Ukrainian secret services hired a group of “Russian smugglers” to load into Crimea what were theoretically 21 coils of polyethylene plastic. What the carriers did not know is that a ton of hexane, an explosive hydrocarbon, was hidden inside each coil.

The Russian Security Services (FSB) reported at the time that the cargo that had initially left the Ukrainian city of Odessa, in August 2022, was transferred to Bulgaria, from there it continued to Armenia, then Georgia and finally entered Russia. . 22 people have been detained in Russia, investigated for their alleged complicity in the attack. Maliuk claims they knew nothing about the operation.

The SSU hid the 21 tons of hexane inside the metal cylinders of the coils and chose the exact thickness of polyethylene that allowed the explosives to be concealed in the X-ray scanners that monitor the vehicles entering the bridge. Maliuk also revealed to NV that the truck had an electronic system incorporated that maintained the GPS connection with the detonator of the explosive, despite the fact that satellite signal jammers are installed at the approaches to the Kerch bridge.

The truck was detonated at 5:40 in the morning of October 8, coinciding with the passage of a train, causing the destruction of one direction of the highway and a segment of the railway line. The Russian authorities reported the death of five people, including the driver of the truck.

Two days later, on October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-month bombing campaign against the Ukrainian energy grid. What the Kremlin announced as retaliation for the sabotage of the Kerch bridge was actually a plan prepared months in advance, according to experts consulted by EL PAÍS, to leave Ukraine in the dark and without heating during the winter.

Summit to recover Crimea

The revelations about the attacks against the Kerch bridge coincide with the celebration this Wednesday of the third summit of the Crimean Platform. This is a working group created in 2021 by the president, Volodímir Zelenski, to bring together international support to press for the vacancy of the peninsula. In the 2022 edition, the Crimea Platform featured the intervention by videoconference of the main European leaders and, on the part of the United States, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The third summit will be marked by mounting pressure on kyiv to accept that one option to end the full-scale war is to cede part of the occupied territories to Russia. At the 2022 summit, from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and also the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, participated to underline that the EU remains firm in demanding that Putin return Crimea to Ukraine.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.