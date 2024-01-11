Gillian Anderson is one of those celebrities who has the prodigious ability to always maintain a low media profile and at the same time always remain on the front line of notoriety and professional prestige thanks to the projects she chooses and also for her spectacular sense of style, of which He always shows off on the red carpets.

Gillian Anderson at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 (Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima)

This year, even though she was not nominated in any category, she was one of the actresses whose fashion proposal received the most media coverage at the Golden Globes, thanks to a detail that the photographers present soon noticed: her dress, A design by her personal friend Gabriela Hearst was full of vulva-shaped embroidery that, when seen together, formed a peculiar print. The spectacular jewelry that she wore, from Chopard, contributed to rounding out the spectacular nature of her outfit.

Detail of the skirt of the 'X-Files' actress' dress. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 (Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima)

The star of Sex Education She has already shown on previous occasions that she is not afraid to opt for the most risky options and that what could be a guaranteed failure she turns into a triumph: this is the case of this red velvet Versace dress with which she practically blended in. with the red carpet at the 2023 British Fashion Awards, held last December in London. The dizzying neckline and her ease in showing it off were praised by the specialized press.

Anderson at the latest British Fashion Awards. Dave Benett (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im)

There are not many actresses who dare to appear on big occasions and premieres with seeing glasses. Anderson has turned this gesture, which characterizes the greats (Meryl Streep is not afraid to wear glasses to important appointments, either) into her own. Her 'look' to attend the pre-BAFTA party that Chanel offered in 2015 was commented on for the contrast that existed between the glamorous touch of her coat with fur lapels (again with a pronounced neckline) and the frames that gave her appearance. of a teacher.

The actress at an event in 2015. Danny Martindale (WireImage)

To appreciate the most daring neckline chosen by the actress we have to go back to other Golden Globes, those of 1998, in the heat of her success as the protagonist of X-Files when she wore a Hervè Leger design that played with the possibility of a nipple ending up slipping between the wavy shapes of the 'balconette'.

Gllian Anderson at the 1998 Golden Globes. WWD (Penske Media via Getty Images)

But her most iconic 'look' and the one for which she truly became a fashion reference comes later. She wore it to the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Her smoked glasses were a bold touch that matched the dress perfectly. cropped of futuristic reminiscences. Although the truly wild touch was the back neckline that revealed a not at all puritanical thong. The dress was a design by Mexican creator Eduardo Lucero that was auctioned after the gala to give the proceeds to an NGO. Original even for that.