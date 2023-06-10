Home page World

From: Max Mueller

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann at a concert on June 2nd in Odense (Denmark). © Sebastian Dammark/Imago

Without social media there is no discussion about Rammstein: experts are sure of that. Two communication professionals comment on the women’s statements – and the band’s reaction.

Cologne – Mischa Heuer is convinced: “Without social media, the reporting that we have been seeing for a few days would not exist.” Heuer was head of social media at Deutsche Welle for five years. He addresses an important side aspect in the case of Rammstein or Till Lindemann. First and foremost it is about allegations of abuse of power, a perfidious “casting” system and the administration of knockout drops. But it is also about a phenomenon of our time, without which the developments of the last few days would be unthinkable: the enormous power of social media. This year she herself has witnessed and followed countless shitstorms professionally.

It all started with the Irish Shelby Lynn’s Twitter profile. In Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, Rammstein’s European tour started on May 22nd. Three days later, Lynn, who attended the concert, created a profile on Twitter and documented in detail what Lindemann is now accused of, among other things. As they – and a few days later also the German YouTuber Kayla Shyx in a widely received video – communicated, the decisive point for Heuer is: “The fact that the posts were able to develop such force is mainly due to the fact that they are told so vividly are: We see the bruises, we see the chat histories with the woman who recruited the girls, we see Row Zero, the cordoned off area in front of the stage.”

Till Lindemann Statement: “Modern crisis communication works differently”

Lynn doesn’t give up and publishes more and more material. And there is a second, important development: Established media take up their representation. “The reporting was important in the first few days in order to give the women – especially those who wanted to remain anonymous – credibility,” says Heuer. Great stories appear, including in the Süddeutsche Zeitung and the Time. “By experienced journalists speaking to the alleged victims, examining the stories, viewing the chat histories and photos and sometimes even getting affidavits, they were able to very quickly take the wind out of the sails of those who dismissed the stories as fabricated.” says Heuer.

Little or nothing is heard from the band during these developments. On May 28, Rammstein’s official Twitter profile reads that it can be ruled out that the allegations about the Vilnius concert could be true. Then the roll backwards: Another statement will appear on Instagram on June 3rd. The allegations are taken seriously, any form of abuse is condemned, and fans are asked not to engage in public prejudice against the alleged victims and the band. It’s all pressed onto a white quote tile.

“From a professional point of view, it was amateurish,” says Heuer. “Modern crisis communication on social media looks different: faster, more personal, more sympathetic. In the meantime, however, Rammstein have apparently realized that they need support and hired a communications agency.

The law firm of Christian Schertz now represents Till Lindemann

On Thursday it was announced that Lindemann will now be represented by the law firm Schertz Bergmann in matters relating to public relations and press law. The lawyers criticized the reporting of the past few days. “Serious allegations against our client were made by various women on social networks, especially on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube,” says a statement. “It has been repeatedly claimed that women at Rammstein concerts were drugged with knockout drops or alcohol to enable our client to perform sexual acts on them. Without exception, these allegations are untrue.”

For the social media expert Heuer, this is a step that is overdue and also a sign that the allegations are being taken seriously. “It suggests that the band no longer believes that they can clear up the matter with just short statements distributed via Twitter or Instagram. The only thing that amazes me is how long it took here, too, for this realization to mature.”

Crisis communication from Rammstein: sitting out instead of going on the offensive

Hendrik Unger knows how to communicate properly in a crisis situation. The social media expert advises celebrities, national soccer players and YouTubers. His formula is: “Only those who let themselves be looked at are authentic. And without authenticity, nothing works on social media anymore.” In this respect, he takes a critical view of Rammstein’s communication. “If I was advising the band, I would have tried to communicate more. A shitstorm gets heavier the longer you stay silent.”

A shitstorm is one thing, reality is another: In view of the allegations in the room, the first two concerts in Munich went silently across the stage. Sold out Olympic Stadium, 60,000 fans, everything as usual. A signal for Unger that sitting out is more the tactic. “I assume that the topic will be under the radar again in four weeks at the latest. It only gets exciting again when facts come to the table,” says Unger. Rammstein themselves have announced that they will have the allegations checked by an external law firm.