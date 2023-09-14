From the ‘A’ of Autonomy, to the ‘Z’ of Zaia, the Northern League alphabet has been on the air in Pontida for over three decades, which is updated over time, but which continues to describe the language spoken by the oldest political group present in Parliament today. Carroccio who this year will also speak French, to Marine Le Pen’s ‘M’, guest of honor next Sunday on the (‘P’)ratone which runs on state road 342.

‘A’ for Autonomy, the flagship battle of the League, which over the years, first with Bossi and then with Salvini, has been ridden by the Northern League. Having returned to government, with a centre-right program that contemplates reform, the League is doing everything it can to quickly approve the Calderoli bill, which is stuck in the Senate. Will it be the most cited word in the Northern League event on the Pratone? Certainly the most applauded.

‘B’ like Berlusconi. The founder of Fi, who passed away last June 12, will be remembered in Pontida by the leader Matteo Salvini. A memory will also go to Roberto Maroni, former secretary of the Northern League and governor of Lazio. The minute of reflection in front of the ‘tree of life’, where the missing militants are usually named, is one of the most heartfelt moments for the Northern League community.

‘C’ like Roberto Calderoli. The father of the Autonomy bill will have everyone’s eyes on him this year. The Northern League people want to hear him say that the Northern regions will finally be ‘free’, after the referendums in Veneto and Lombardy in 2017 with millions of votes which sanctioned that desire to distance themselves from Rome. Calderoli plays at home in Pontida, always present, he even remembers when – it was 1998, 25 years ago – he made it known that he would get married with a Celtic rite. The pagan wedding was officiated by the former mayor of Milan Marco Formentini, who for that time took on the role of the Druid.

‘D’ like Cateno De Luca, the mayor of Taormina who said he will be in Pontida to “explain true autonomy to the Northern League supporters”. Some booing is not excluded, but some also remember that he was Bossi’s ally in the south in 2006, when the Senatur made an agreement with Raffaele Lombardo, leader of the Sicilian autonomist movement.

‘It’s like ‘elections’. This year Salvini will ask him for an extra effort, in view of the June vote for the European elections. Pontida has often been the opportunity to start the Northern League’s electoral campaign. Last year Salvini, in view of the elections on 25 September, said he was ready to be prime minister in the event of an electoral victory: “If Mattarella wants to choose me, I’m here…”. Now he is asking for the League’s votes to change Europe: “Otherwise they will repeat the mess in Brussels and the left will win…”.

‘F’ like Frederick Barbarossa. The choice of Pontida was born from the League’s desire to commemorate ‘the oath of Pontida’ which according to tradition was held on 7 April 1167, leading to the birth of the Lombard League against Frederick Barbarossa. An event between reality and legend that always warms former Lumbards. “Today, on the sacred ground of Pontida in front of its thousand-year-old abbey and its history, after eight centuries ago our municipalities united in league and swore to fight against foreign power, we representatives of the Po Valley peoples swear to defend the freedom of our peoples of the Po Valley by the Roman power and this is also made our children swear”, was the formula adopted in 2008, when that first oath was renewed.

‘G’ for gadget. Over the years, the stands in Pontida have been stormed by many who wanted a souvenir of the key event of the League. In the Salvini era, ‘Captain’ sweatshirts dominated. Slogans printed to dictate the line that the militants then showed off on the lawn: over the years we read “Padania is not Italy”, “stop euro”, “stop immigration” (evergreen), “legitimate defense” when it came to approving the law , “Renzi at home” and “no to the referendum” during the former dem leader’s stay at Palazzo Chigi. Now the t-shirts from Calabria with the words “Sì Ponte” will also arrive. There will be no shortage of Viking-style helmets, cowbells and pins featuring Alberto da Giussano.

‘H’ for Hotel. Between Pontida and Bergamo hoteliers do business. It is not easy to find a place in the accommodation facilities and restaurants in the area when the peaceful Northern League army arrives.

‘I’ like Italy. Salvini is making his people digest this word. Even the national tricolor now flies on the lawn, with all due respect to the hard and pure Po Valley people. These are no longer the times of vilification of the flag of Bossiana (but not only) memory.

‘L’ like Le Pen (Marine). Salvini’s ally in Europe will be in Pontida this year, as announced by the Northern League secretary himself who said that the leader of the Rassemblement National will be “the guest of honour”. The subtitles for the intervention of the French ally are already ready on the big screens. Which, however, has already made the Northern League’s Italian allies turn up their noses, starting with Forza Italia which denied any possible agreement in Europe with Madame Marine.

‘M’ for militants. They are Pontida’s strength. If the lawn is full then success is assured. Every year they are counted – it is done by the press, the organizers, the security forces – with estimates that vary and make the leaders of Via Bellerio gasp. The members also arrive at night, some with their tents which they pitch on the hill in front of the stage. They usually put on the show, with the regional flags, their rituals, such as the salamella to be consumed in the many refreshment points, perhaps telling each other about the old Pontida, those of the past.

‘N’ for North. A political era has passed since the secession of the north, a main dish offered in Pontida to the Po Valley people. Even Salvini’s League has put the name ‘north’ in the attic, no longer present in the symbol of the ‘League for Salvini prime minister’, the team that since 2018 has taken the place of the old Northern League, which ended up on a dead end.

‘O’ like Viktor Orban. The Hungarian prime minister is being pulled by the jacket by Salvini, as by Meloni. The leader of Fdi would like him to be an ally of Ecr in Europe, the Northern League would also like to count on his ten seats in Brussels. Meanwhile, the leader of the young Northern League members, Luca Toccalini, will host the kids from Budapest at the youth party on Saturday in Pontida… .

‘P’ like Pratone (and Pontida). The lawn, which runs along state road 342, which hosts the Northern League event, is called the ‘sacred ground’ by former Lumbards. On the wall that has always surrounded it there has always been the large green writing ‘masters at our house’. Although exposed to the elements, it is still legible after over 30 years, while there has been no shortage of acts of sabotage even recently, as happened last summer when someone wrote in paint overnight, ‘You are just racists’. The Northern League militants immediately worked to erase the outrage.

‘Q’ as in four percent. Matteo Salvini was the leader who revived the party which collapsed to 4%, after the judicial misadventures and scandals that had hit leader Umberto Bossi. As secretary Salvini celebrated his first Pontida in 2014. Next Sunday’s will be his ninth from the stage that stands on the ‘sacred ground’.

‘R’ like ‘Roma’. The days of the t-shirts worn by the hard and pure militants of the League who attacked ‘Roma Ladrona’ are truly long gone. The advance of Salvini who wanted to take the party out of Padania, convinced of the need for a national (and nationalist) turning point, silenced the criticisms of Rome and the Tricolore. Now Salvini has promised the Italians, Sicilians and Calabrians, the Bridge over the Strait. We are awaiting a green light from the people of Pontida.

‘S’ as slogan. In the most recent editions, Pontida Salvini has always anticipated the meaning with the slogan launched to promote the event, also on social media. In 2011 it was time for ‘Towards freedom’, in 2013, after a one-year stop, the focus was on ‘The North first!’, 2014 it was the time for ‘Another Europe is possible’, followed by ‘We are here to win’. In 2016 ‘Free women and men vote no’ (in Renzi’s referendum). always referendum in the slogan of 2017 (‘Referendum is freedom’), in 2018 ‘Common sense in Government’, while in 2019 ‘The strength of being free’ appears. Last year the focus was on faith: ‘I believe in Italy and in the League’. “A Defense of Freedoms” is now the slogan chosen for the 2023 edition of Pontida, scheduled for Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September. The writing will be clearly visible on the stage, accompanied by the phrase “he who fights wins, in Italy and in Europe” .

‘T’ for thunderstorm. This year Salvini may have to face one more ‘adversary’: the weather forecast for next weekend is not the best. The last edition under pouring rain was in 2010, as happened in 1997. In ’93 the event, with mud at its knees, was hastily moved to a supermarket under construction in Curno. For the record, that edition saw Bossi take it out on the then minister Margherita Boniver (“minister, the League has it tough!”).

‘U’ like Umberto Bossi, the founder of the League, from Gemonio, expected in Pontida next Sunday. But after last year’s sensational absence (“I’m celebrating my birthday at home with my family”, the Senatur announced), which was made known once the event had begun, with Salvini on stage, the Northern League members, especially the most nostalgic ones, are holding their breath suspended. In the meantime, traces of his Northern Committee have been lost… .

”V’ as Va thought. On the ‘sacred ground’ the Northern League members stood at attention, under the Po Valley flag. Since ’90, the year of the first edition of Pontida, Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Va pensiero’ opened the event, that was the ‘official’ anthem chosen by Bossi, which acted as a counterbalance to Mameli’s anthem, certainly not loved over there. Then over the years, as the political line was updated, the playlist was changed. With Salvini more space for Giacomo Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ sung by Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli. But also to the most recent hits, with Al Bano, Rita Pavone, Morandi, and also Jovanotti and 883.

‘Z’ like Zaia. A ‘Z’ recalls the name of the Northern League governor, Luca Zaia, which leads back to the ‘A’ and closes the circle. In fact, last year in Pontida the Doge said that “autonomy comes first for us in the Veneto, it is also worth questioning a government”. Then it was the mantra for a year. There is a lot of waiting for the words of the Northern League governor, because he will give his vote to the Meloni-led government, with a prime minister who certainly does not hide a certain caution on the issue of regional autonomy.

(Of Francesco Saita)