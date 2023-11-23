The ‘red’ 2023

The 2023 Formula 1 world championship could end for the second time in a row with the Ferrari in the role of vice-constructors’ championship, although to reach this goal it will be essential to recover the 4 points gap from Mercedes in the last GP in Abu Dhabi. The fact remains that, regardless of the result, for the ‘Red’ it was another world championship far from general expectations, even with the great feat of being the only team to have won a GP (Singapore) outside of Red Bull, authentic dominator with Max Verstappen.

The progress

The conditions for returning to success in the coming years are there, and the climate of optimism is recognizable in the President’s words John Elkann. Interviewed by BBCthe number one of the Maranello company has in fact highlighted the changes seen within the team with the arrival of the Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, without forgetting another great satisfaction outside of F1 such as the victory in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari, therefore, is taking the right direction, but the question that many are asking remains the same: why has the team not yet managed to establish itself?

The importance of mentality

The drivers’ world title has been missing since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen, while the constructors’ title dates back to the following year. Outside of these statistics, Elkann indicated one of the reasons by focusing on a specific example: “There are always many, many reasons – has explained – and they address every single aspect that matters. In 2020 we had a really bad season and one of the things that surprised me then is that actually we did worse in the pit stops compared to our championship position. It was an indicator of the mentalitybecause in the end to really win you have to be good at everything. It’s true that on the sidelines, if you don’t have a competitive car, the rest won’t make you win, but if you have this attitude, it’s difficult for you to win.” Regarding the statistics of pit stops, this year Ferrari carried out 88% of tire changes under 3 seconds, compared to 80% in 2022. A figure that has allowed the Cavallino to be the second fastest team in the 2023 behind Red Bull, as well as the second to have made the fastest pit stop of the whole year in 1.93 seconds: “This is an indication of how the concentration and intentions are an important requirement to be able to achieve competitiveness and ultimately be able to translate it into results“added Elkann, congratulating Sports Director Diego Ioverno.

Of course, in addition to the mentality, you need the drivers. And those according to Elkann are there: “Charles Leclerc he is a very strong rider who has huge potential and there’s no reason why he can’t become world champion – he concluded – we believe that our drivers are very strong and have very high potential. The important thing is to be able to work to convert this potential into real results.”

A more international Ferrari

Although Ferrari represents one of the Italian excellences in the world, the President’s objective is to aim for a more international approach to the formation of the team: “The important thing is to have the best possible team, I’m happy if it is made up of women and men from different nationalities and backgrounds – he continued – our identity is clearly defined as Italian and the backbone of our organization is Italian, but this is in no way a detriment. In reverse, it is a basis on which very strong talents from different places can be integrated“.