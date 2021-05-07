It was a model when the pandemic broke out. Uruguay, with its 3.5 million inhabitants, had successfully overcome the onslaught of the coronavirus back in early 2020. Today it is one of the countries with the most deaths from covid per million inhabitants. What happened?

An objective data turns the reality of the country black on white: the 19 Uruguayan departments (provinces) are at “red” level, a color assigned by the Global Health Institute of Harvard that means that for every 100,000 inhabitants there are more than 25 infected against the “green” that drops to 5.

The death toll also speaks of the severity: according to Our World in Data, the country registers 17.31 people killed per million inhabitants, ranking on the world podium for deaths from covid. In Argentina, the index is 9.22.

The reasons

The debacle has several “fathers” or “mothers”. To begin with, the P.1 variant arrived from neighboring Brazil. 80 percent of the mutation that is circulating in Uruguay is the one in Manaus.

Proof that the toxic cascade comes from the north is the situation in the department of Artigas, bordering Brazil, where infections per 100,000 inhabitants climb to 162.65.

In Rivera, another border department where the only physical barrier with Brazil it’s a street, infections reached a disaster level only contained with the arrival of vaccines. There the vaccination was massive. 60% of the population was vaccinated, and cases dropped dramatically.

The other “parent” of the “creature” is Mobility.

A woman waits in a corridor in the Intermediate Care area of ​​the Rivera Public Hospital. Photo: EFE

“There is mobility. Collective transport continues to function and they are full,” he explains to Clarion the Uruguayan journalist Antonio Ladra.

The decision to reduce the number of buses to lower people’s mobility only led to cramming passengers into the few vehicles that continued to roll.

Therefore, Montevideo reached an agreement with the national government for an injection of money to put into operation 100% of the bus fleet so that people who go to work do so in healthy conditions, explains Ladra.

Interdepartmental transport also continues to function normally. And another factor that feeds infections is the people who go to work because you have no other choice.

“The offices are closed. But the people who do the cleaning attend normally,” says Ladra as an example.

The mobility and strain of Manaus largely explain the infections in a country where there is no strict quarantine. President Luis Lacalle Pou refuses to decree it despite requests from the opposition and suggestions from the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group, which advised closing for a time and speeding up the vaccination process.

“That is completely discarded“says Ladra, even if the situation worsens.

Lacalle Pou ruled out declaring a quarantine. Photo: AP

But Uruguay does not live to the rhythm of “free all”. There are protocols that must be followed, although, according to Ladra, there are no fines for those who decide not to wear a mask.

The protocols dictate that only one person per family group can enter a business and they will not be able to do so if they do not wear a mask. Sports clubs are closed. There are no football matches. Cinemas and theaters are closed. Social encounters must be free and in groups of no more than ten. Measures that sound familiar on this side of the River.

And the classes, suspended, will restart face-to-face in stages.

In general, people comply with the protocols. He even wears chinstraps when it is not strictly necessary, for example, when he is cycling along the Rambla on the banks of the river, where the breeze protects.

But the virus, as has happened in other parts of the world, such as Italy, dodges protocols, runs faster and wins the game. The key is to vaccinate.

Vaccination, hope

Uruguay carries out a successful vaccination campaign. And there hopes are pinned. The country works with three vaccines. One is that of Pfizer, which was aimed at health personnel and those over 70 years of age. This caused a drastic fall in infections among doctors and nurses.

A person receives a vaccine against the covid-in the Public Hospital of Rivera. Photo: EFE

The other two vaccines are Sinovac and AstraZeneca. The Chinese still carries some controversy about its effectiveness, at least with the first dose. And that of Oxford, which came to the country through the Covax system, was resisted by several Uruguayans who decided not to apply it, which resulted in some doses being lost.

More than 20 percent of the population has already been vaccinated, at a daily rate of about 13,000-14,000 doses. And the next step is to start vaccinating young people, especially because the anti-vaccine movement is strong in Uruguay (20%), and if this group is not vaccinated, herd immunity it will be far from being achieved.

Barks is especially surprised by the number of deaths. In a country with few inhabitants, an average of about 50 deaths per day is scary. Intensive therapies are not saturated, but their distribution throughout the country is not uniform and this forces the transfer of critical patients from saturated ICUs to others with free beds.

Today it is estimated that between 60 and 70 percent of intensive care beds in Uruguay are occupied by covid patients.

Unemployment insurance

The Lacalle Pou government relaxed the rules for granting unemployment insurance in times of a pandemic, which in normal times usually lasts a year and covers 60% of the salary.

With the pandemic, partial insurance is granted that can be renewable. But this remedy only works for the blank worker.

People of culture, for example, like musicians, have no palliative. “They have been very complicated,” says Ladra.

Students carry out their homework remotely after the suspension of classes. Photo: Xinhua

Several shops such as bars and restaurants have had to close. In the Old City of Montevideo, the landscape of low shutters is bleak. The people who worked in the downtown offices and are now at home he no longer goes down to lunch.

More people are seen in the street. “People who fell out of the system”, describes it Ladra. Families with their lives in tow walk the streets. “You see people who built their little house on the street, they go with their suitcase, and you see them reading, listening to the radio,” he says.

But despite everything, the popularity of Lacalle Pou she is undefeated and enjoys approval levels of 60%.

Former president Tabaré Vazquez left his government with 61% approval, an unprecedented figure at the end of a term in office.

