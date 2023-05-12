Bolivian President Luis Arce delivers a speech during the International Workers’ Day celebrations in La Paz on May 1. JORGE BERNAL (AFP)

The screenshots that show the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, in a virtual room with the economist Joseph Stiglitz seem to come out of a parallel reality. In 2021, a Bolivian professor from a university in the United States hosted the meeting where the three discussed how Bolivia could industrialize its lithium reserves to boost development. Today things have changed. The Government of Bolivia collides with the United States, said meeting seems impossible and the Government of Arce denies having “any type of connection” with the Bolivian academic.

The break with Diego Von Vacano, a professor of political science at Texas A&M University, is interpreted as one among several signs that there has been a retreat in the politics of lithium, a mineral that is at the center of a renewed geopolitical struggle and trade between the United States and China. The world has changed since Arce came to power in November 2020, with a war between Russia and Ukraine that has also wracked the small South American country as it seeks to tap the world’s largest lithium reserves.

In Bolivia, the possibility that foreign companies can exploit the mineral, essential to produce electric cars, has always been a polarizing issue and the inhabitants of the regions where the salt flats and extraction areas are located have historically expressed their rejection. Even Arce’s predecessor, Evo Morales, had to cancel a deal with a German company and his lithium plan was present at the protests that forced his removal from power.

Still, international investors placed high expectations on Arce, who, in 2019, emerged as a candidate close enough to Morales to win the election, but with a more technocratic profile. An economist with a master’s degree from the University of Warwick, in England, Arce promoted an industrialization of lithium in the style of Morales with greater international openness in his campaign. And that is where Von Vacano found a space.

“Although I had not studied the lithium issue in depth before, I began to delve into it at the end of 2019, when there was talk of the decline of natural gas and how lithium could replace it,” Von Vacano says by phone. “There was already a consensus that lithium was going to be the only way to activate the Bolivian economy,” he says. This is how the American-Bolivian, born in La Paz and with a master’s degree in economic development from Harvard University, began to advise Arce informally.

One of the many meetings that Von Vacano organized with Arce, between 2019 and 2021, was with the American Nobel Prize in Economics and Columbia University professor, Joseph Stiglitz. “We discussed lithium development, with the main focus on how Bolivia could use these deposits of natural resources to help industrialize, moving away from the old model where advanced countries simply mine the resources,” Stiglitz said in an email about the meeting. “Things looked pretty hopeful then.”

Screenshot of meeting between Luis Arce, President of Bolivia, Nobel Prize winner in economics Joseph Stiglitz and Diego Von Vacano, Texas A&M academic, on April 13, 2021

Two weeks after said virtual meeting, in April 2021, Arce hosted the international launch of the new direct lithium extraction (EDL) policy, an unprecedented event in the country in which any company, foreign or national, could attend, approach the officials and listen to the Government’s proposals. In a hotel in the center of La Paz, and in accordance with the event’s program, several officials and three executives from private companies participated at the microphone: one from a Chinese company, another from a Russian company, and one from an American company. The message was clear: Bolivia was looking for investors and was open to working with countries that compete with each other geopolitically.

Von Vacano has worked as a consultant with several foreign companies, including a US firm and a Russian one, but he claims to have signed confidentiality agreements that do not allow him to reveal their names. The academic connected government officials from Arce with executives. “It was a time when few really wanted to enter Bolivia because of the political risk, so I saw it as an opportunity to try to convince them to invest in Bolivia, even though I was not receiving money from the companies or the government. Bolivian government”, says the academic.

It also served as a bridge between American politicians. According to a pair of emails between Von Vacano and members of the staff of Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, the legislator held a call with Arce in June 2021. The geopolitical map changed abruptly in February 2022, when Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine. . China, an ally of the Bolivian government during Morales, sided with Russia.

In Latin America, China has been gaining important economic and political space in recent decades. In addition to awarding Chinese companies lithium contracts, Argentina recently announced that it would stop using the dollar to use the yuan in its trade with China, one of its main partners. Last month, the president of Brazil expressed his desire to create a common currency among the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) as an alternative to the dollar. Also last month, the Government of Chile announced that the Chinese company BYD was named a qualified producer of lithium and will build a 290 million dollar plant. The competition for Latin American lithium is not being won by the US.

At the same time, the lithium process in Bolivia began to show signs of deterioration. Layoffs of employees of the parastatal Yacimientos de Litio Boliviano (YLB), accusations of nepotism and the role, still not clarified, of President Arce’s son in business with foreign companies, tainted the prospects for the industrialization of the mineral with suspicion. In January, the Arce government announced that it had signed an agreement with the Chinese CATL, which dominates the global market for electric vehicles, to allow it to extract lithium. CATL was one of six companies chosen to compete, nothing has been said about the other five. That Bolivia reached an agreement with a Chinese company was expected, since both countries have been allies for decades. The question on the air was whether he was willing to allow the Americans in as well.

On March 8, the head of the US Army Southern Command, Laura Richardson, said she was concerned about the Chinese presence in the so-called “lithium triangle” of South America, made up of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. “This region is full of resources and I am concerned about the malign activity of our adversaries, who take advantage of them by pretending they are investing when, in fact, they are extracting,” said the American. Arce, who has suffered conflicts within his party and even a rift with Morales, responded to Richardson a few days later before the bases of his party saying that “the international and national right is turning its eyes back to Bolivia.” Bolivian lithium, Arce accused, is “threatened.”

The agreement with CATL is not a contract, since, right now, a contract is impossible to award. Arce has not approved a law that goes beyond what Morales did to create a legal framework to be followed by foreign companies that want to extract or industrialize lithium. Although with several gaps, the law currently in force obliges companies to deliver royalties of 3% of what is extracted to local governments in Oruro and Potosí, where the deposits are concentrated. “This is not enough,” says Lissa Claros, an opposition national deputy and representative of the department of Potosí, on the phone.

The proposal of the Claros party, which was approved by Congress and awaits the seal of the Executive, “establishes respect for nature, that royalties are above 11% and that there is direct participation of civil society,” he explained. the legislator. “That is the consensual project that theoretically the Government would have committed to approving it and making it viable, but none of it is existing.”

Beyond that, Claros pointed out, the information about the agreement with CATL has not been made transparent. “Right now an agreement is in progress, an agreement that has been signed with a Chinese company, but we do not have the scope of the agreement. We have submitted a request for a written report to be informed about the scope, how much is the benefit, what is the work that is going to be done and we have not yet had a report”. On three occasions, the energy minister has canceled his presence at the oral report on the subject, Claros assures. “The Government is not willing for this to be transparent and for parliamentarians, much less citizens, to have clear information to speak with knowledge of the facts.”

This was what was lost in the Bolivian lithium process, agrees Von Vacano, who published an opinion column in a national media asking for transparency, which earned him a disqualification by the Arce government. The spokeswoman for the Administration told reporters: “on behalf of the Government, we do not have any kind of connection” with Von Vacano. In addition, a legislator from the official party asked for an investigation to be opened into the academic.

In response, Von Vacano opines: “Bolivia is still an extremely poor country, and instead of doing things transparently on lithium, it has gotten into a dark quagmire, covered up at the highest level of government, and supported by opportunistic people.

