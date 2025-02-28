What happened to Bonilla potatoes, who saw the light in a ferroly market almost a hundred years ago, they will be present at the Oscar American gala? This year, attendees will enjoy their pecking to … Position of the Coruña firm. And it will not be the result of chance or an especially successful marketing campaign; nor the first time that the overseas public will have contact with the famous metal cans of the brand. In 2019, fried potatoes ventured into the Oscar-winning ‘Parasites’, by Bong Joon-Ho, after the Korean director knew them and decided to give them an appearance in his film. And more recently, at the end of last year, they had a stellar appearance in ‘Prime Time’ when the presenter Oprah Winfrey included them in her list of favorite products (‘Oprah’s favorite Things’). This time, They will integrate the catering into the parties before and after the ceremony of prizes, which will be held on March 3.

The history of the firm began to write in 1932 Salvador Bonilla, a practical man who developed recipes for potatoes and churros that he offered in a modest position of the Ferrolano market. From the beginning, its customers appreciated the consistency and taste of the product to the point that Bonilla’s work caught the attention not only of the neighbors, but also of other merchants located in the market or that they visited the city. Over time, interests were aroused outside the local market: bars, taverns and, later, critics and chefs began to investigate the origin and preparation of that characteristic crunch. And the fame of “bonilla flavor” began to spread.

In 1949, he moved to La Coruña with his family and established his first churrería on Orzán Street in the Herculin City. Again, the fury around the flavor and texture of its snacks soon spreading and Salvador’s son, César, began to take care of more business tasks. Both fought, night and night too, kilos and kilos of potatoes that then packaged in Rectangular 1kg cans, precursors of today’s cylindrical ones. César distributed the product by bicycle and, over time, began to use its iconic Guzzi motorcycle, which is now preserved in the factory. Churrería would end up moving to Galera Street, where it is currently. And three decades later, In 1988, the brand’s first factory opened its doors In Arteixo. This would mark an expansion period for the company: in the next four decades it would open six more places in La Coruña, passing the company to the heirs of César.

That stage would also be The trampoline that would catapult your product outside of Spain. In 2014, enjoying considerable renown, Bonilla potatoes begin to be sold in some premises in Paris, and the Maison Balmain Fashionable incorporates its characteristic can in its spring-summer campaign. Two years later, in 2016, they land in the Korean market and enjoy a great reception. Surely, this milest Include them in a ‘parasites’ scene. That was the true global take -off of the brand, which put it in the media focus of the world. That was in 2019; And, last November, His stellar appearance in the Oprah program, In which the collaborators came to try and comment live the taste of the potatoes, he finished consolidating their fame.

Bonilla has been present in more international events: the London store Fortnum & Mason He included a can of these potatoes in his Pícnic basket ‘The King of Picnics’, especially designed to celebrate the enthronement of Carlos III of England in 2023. And, back In South Korea, the brand’s draft is such that on several occasions different music groups have shown their products on stage or have posed with them in publications for their social networks. Taking advantage of the pull of recent years, Bonilla will be one of the 32 world brands whose products will be present at this year’s Oscar.