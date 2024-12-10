Since a few days everyone is paying attention to what Lola Índigo does and it is that, after the controversy with the date of his concert at the Santiago Bernabéuit remains to be seen if he will be able to do his show on July 14. It all goes back to when the artist announced the new dates of her tour, including the long-awaited show at the Real Madrid stadium, after the original concert was postponed due to some problems with regulations and complaints from the neighbors surrounding the stadium for the noise.

Quickly, The club issued a statement indicating that it cannot yet guarantee any dates. for your concert, since it is not guaranteed that everything will be resolved in that period of time. Meanwhile, her fans are wondering if they will finally be able to see her perform in one of the most important stadiums in Spain, sharing their frustration on social networks due to the lack of official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Lola Índigo continues promoting her new single Little dog to cry, first in The Revolt and, now, in LOS40 Básico Santander, after being named Best Artist of the Year at LOS40 Music Awards 2024. This Monday Mimi gave one of the most intimate concerts of her career and this was reflected in her wardrobe.

Taking advantage of the fact that it was night and that she was surrounded by friends and unconditional fans at the Teatro Eslava in Madrid, the singer decided to put on a pajama party on stage with two perfect looks for going to sleep with style, but also to give one of the best shows while reviewing his career.

A slip dress for the presentation

Lola Índigo on the red carpet prior to her LOS40 Básico Santander concert Getty Images

The first look she wore for both the red carpet and the stage was a House of CB grape slip dress (€248), specifically the design Nalini. It is made of satin and a Reinforced, body-shaping mesh with a corset-style upper that adds drama and a neckline adorned with lace.

She combined it with gold sandals with an ankle bracelet and, in the theater, she accompanied it with a hair boa small off-white color. As for her hair, she opted for XXL length and water waves that were reminiscent of a mermaid.

A pajama party on stage

Lola Indigo’s pajama look @egismael

Once on stage, the artist transformed it into a real pajama party, appearing in house slippers, gray pants, matching sweatshirt and, most strikingly, a crochet shawl that she wore over the look (in addition to the fur boa).

Underneath everything, Lola Índigo and her stylist Ismael Espejo chose a white bodysuit with transparencies and matching lace details both in the center of the garment and on the neckline. He vintage design So delicate it contrasted with the more basic style of the garments that accompanied it, creating a striking and very interesting look.

After this intimate concert, their tour resumes next June, starting with the show at the Santiago Bernabéu, an event that is still up in the air.





