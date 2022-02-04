How does one go from living on a farm in Kansas to leading a battalion of women from the Islamic State (IS) group? The radicalization of American Allison Fluke-Ekren, caught up in her country’s justice after years within the jihadist organization, remains largely unexplained.

This 42-year-old mother, transferred on January 28 from Syria to the United States, appeared this Thursday (3) before a federal judge in Alexandria, near Washington, where she is accused of having given “material support to a company terrorist”.

Her hair covered in a black veil, she did not speak during the short hearing that happened to be held hours after the death of IS leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi during an American incursion into Syria.

Without going into the details of the case, the judge ordered her to remain in detention.

Specifically, the American justice accuses this former teacher of promoting, between 2014 and 2017, plans to attack the United States, leading a unit of women trained for combat and providing various “services”, particularly in translation, to IS.

When an acquaintance at the time was asked to rate how radicalized she is on a scale of 1 to 10, the person said she deserved “11 or 12,” according to court documents.

Another saw her train children in the use of AK-47 rifles or explosive belts. His own son, aged 5 or 6, was seen with a machine gun in his hand.

However, nothing seemed to be destined for this.

– Pyramids –

Registered as Allison Brooks, she grew up on a Kansas farm in the central United States. A good student, she developed a passion for science and photography.

In the late 1990s, she married into a Methodist church and became Mrs. Fluke. She had two children with her husband before their divorce.

Soon, she remarried to a man named Volkan Ekren, about whom there is little information.

In 2004, she gave her testimony in an article dedicated to homeschooling and posed with a Muslim veil. Then, she explained that she took her son and daughter out of the school system because she was disappointed with the results and wanted to teach them Arabic. In 2008, the family moved to Egypt.

On her blog, Fluke-Ekren tells her life as a teacher, her visits to the pyramids, the birth of her third child… Her last publications date back to 2010.

An old friend, identified only by the name Farouk, explained to the ABC TV station that she noticed the radicalization of Fluke-Ekren during this stay.

Concerned about the impact of the Arab Spring and the refugee crisis, American Fluke-Ekren “was very supportive of the Islamic State, which she said was doing good things to help women and children”.

– Battalion Chief –

In 2011, Fluke-Ekren left for Libya with her husband and children. They arrived in Syria around 2012 because, according to a witness named in the indictment, “she wanted to participate in jihad”.

As of 2014, Fluke-Ekren has completely changed.

Her husband became an IS sniper. With knowledge of weapons, acquired on her parents’ farm, she took it upon herself to train other fighter wives in the basics of the AK-47 and grenades.

To “avenge” children killed in an attack, he proposed to organize an attack on an American university and boasted, in front of witnesses, that he had obtained a promise of funding from the IS leaders. Pregnant, she gave up on this project.

Shortly after, he conceived a new plan: to attack a shopping center in the United States. This time it was her husband who dissuaded her from taking it further.

In 2016, he died in a bombing, and months later, she remarried to another IS fighter, a Bangladeshi expert in drone strikes. She was re-widowed and married another member of the group, in charge of the defense of Raqa, the former capital of IS, according to the indictment.

At the same time, “Um Mohamed al Amriki” – his nom de guerre – led the “Katiba Nusaybah”, a military battalion made up exclusively of IS women, married to IS fighters.

Fluke-Ekren’s journey after the fall of the caliphate in 2017 is unknown, as are the conditions of his detention or the fate of his children. When he returned, the older adults and his parents asked him not to make contact.

If found guilty of providing material support to IS, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

