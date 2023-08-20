On Sunday evening, Australian Sydney time, the English women shed tears, after a crushing defeat against the Spanish women, who wrote a new history for their country, by achieving the World Cup, outperforming the problems that accompanied the team, and the nominations that never did them justice.

The achievement of the Spain women’s team came after a series of obstacles that made the achievement more like a miracle.

“Crisis of Rebellion” before the World Cup

Before the World Cup, 15 Spanish players decided to leave the national team, because they did not want to train under the leadership of coach Jorge Vilda, “because of his way of working,” which caused a sensation, especially since he did not expect the size of the rebellion to reach 15 players.

The coach ignored the players and decided not to invite them to start the preparations, and he dispensed with important names that had an impact on the team’s results, because of what they did, in a bold step that shocked all the Spanish fans.

During a press conference, the Spanish coach responded to the players’ decision and said: “I challenge any player to confront me. Everything that is being raised about the lack of respect towards the players is incorrect.”

Despite the departure of this large number of players, of whom only 3 have returned, the national team has succeeded in writing history in Australia and New Zealand.

“humiliating” defeat

During the group stage, the Spain women’s national team suffered a “humiliating” defeat against Japan, 0-4, which turned the knives of the Spanish media on the national team, and the press predicted an imminent exit.

The defeat of Japan was like a “slap” that woke up the Spaniards, who then eliminated the major European teams in the world of women’s football, one after the other.

Spain eliminated Switzerland in the round of 16, then eliminated the last World Cup runner-up, the Netherlands, in the quarter-finals, before defeating “stubborn” Sweden in the semi-finals.

In the final, Olga Carmona’s shot was the first Spanish women’s title in history.

Sydney miracle

Spain’s achievement was like a “miracle”, as the team was classified as modest in its previous participation in the World Cup, and none of the experts nominated it during this edition.

Spain participated in the World Cup only 3 times, and it had never gone beyond the round of 16, before this historic version.

The shock of the English came in the right place, as Spain resembles an elected team like “Denmark or Poland”, at the men’s level, while the English are the strongest in the game in recent years.

The Sydney miracle will remain stuck in the minds of the Spanish fans, as their women restored some of the pride that men lost in their recent World Cup participation.