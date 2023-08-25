In recent weeks, in different parts of the world, devastating forest fires, that have left thousands of hectares devastated and, in some cases, entire cities devastated. Hawaii, Greece and Peru (Machu-Pichu) are some of the affected countries. In the last hours there was a big fire in Oregon Road, United States.

The fire was caught on video from a fire truck.

Oregon Road is located in northern Spokane County in Washington.

According to CNN, the authorities reported that the fire destroyed more than 4,000 hectares, destroyed 80 structures and threatened 1,000 individual residences.

Europe, one of the most affected

Europe has been one of the continents most affected by the flames. In Greece, firefighters have been fighting forest fires for five days. Firefighters are trying to put out the flames on multiple fronts. The fires have already left at least 20 dead, mostly migrants, and covered the city of Athens in an impressive smoke.

The AFP agency reported that the flames have already reached some houses in Menidi, a town on the outskirts of Athens, near a military site. Previously, the fire destroyed property and homes in Hasia and Fyli, near the capital.

“There are many people who refuse to leave their home,” Nikos Kuntromichalis, a member of the Greek Red Cross, told the public channel ERT.

“We have found elderly people passed out in their yard,” added this official, who was in Menidi. As he explained, the Red Cross had to attend to several people who suffered burns and respiratory problems.

“Unfortunately, the wind doesn’t help us at all,” Stathis Topalidis, deputy mayor of Menidi, told public television ERT. On the other hand, the migrant detention center in Amygdaleza, 25 km north of Athens, also had to be evacuated.

awesome heat wave

Southern Europe suffered a late episode of heat last Wednesday, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees, a threshold generally unheard of after August 15.

According to experts, extreme weather events have intensified recently due to climate change, responsible for increasingly frequent, longer and more intense heat waves and dry spells.

