A woman contacted Hemaya International Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, to inquire about the uses of syringes and medical drugs that her husband hides in his private locker. After, that is, without her husband’s knowledge and knowledge or his presence at the center, she requested psychological support and direct guidance from the social consultants at the center, in order to enable her to help her husband in making the treatment decision. By following up on the center, the wife succeeded in saving her husband and her home from collapse.

In detail, the Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayat, said that a woman contacted the center and attached a picture of injections and medical drugs to her message, wishing to know their uses. To request assistance from the center, provided that it communicates with the center remotely.

He added that the center explained to her that these injections are used for abuse or for therapeutic purposes, as for pills, they are a psychological treatment for depression, and taking medications is governed by several controls, and if the controls are not adhered to, it leads to dangerous complications, which may reach the point of death.

She explained that her child tampered in a closet designated for his father’s purposes, so she went to move her to another place, and her eyes fell on some medical drugs and syringes hidden inside the closet, and she asked her husband why he kept them, and he told her that it was for his friend and not for him, and she could dispose of it, because it was not important, so she took the initiative to throw it away. in the trash. Al-Khayyat stated that the wife observed suspicious behavior from her husband, such as his frequent visits to psychiatric clinics, and his taking medical drugs that greatly affected their marital relationship, and made him very irritable, in addition to his staying up in distant places with his friends, and causing him problems with her for no reason, pointing out that it seemed normal. Then he turns to another person after taking these drugs, which made her think more than once about separating, but her respect for ten, encouraged her to be patient and endurance, review herself, and communicate with the competent authorities to find appropriate solutions.

He added that based on the wife’s desire that the center should not have any contact with her husband, or any direct intervention to treat the matter, the Addiction Counseling and Aftercare Department was keen to enable her to understand the effects of medical drugs on her husband’s psyche and behavior, and to educate her about the importance of guiding the husband during times when she feels that he is A natural person, to resort to the competent authorities, to seek treatment instead of continuing to take drugs that will destroy his life, health and family.

He pointed out that the department asked her to continuously follow up on the developments of the case, and the wife succeeded in convincing her husband of the danger of taking depression medications, just to go through difficult times, and to be led by bad friends, and then encouraged him to make a decision to resort to one of the specialized treatment centers in the country, to start the journey of recovery under The supervision of experts and specialists, and she retracted the decision to separate completely, especially after her husband improved, and life returned to its normal course at home.



