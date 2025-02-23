From a deputy arrested to a drug

Since in the early hours Four more people for alleged crimes against public health and belonging to criminal organization, the Autonomous City has not been the same again. The fight against drug trafficking has intensified. From that day until Wednesday, 21 other people have been arrested in relation to drug trafficking in the Spanish enclave in North Africa, following three different investigations; one promoted by a local court-called ‘atam-macetero’-another linked to the UDYCO and the one yesterday-sampled by the National Court-found the most surprising finding: a narcotúnel hidden in a marble ship In disuse of the Tarajal polygon, which presumably served to introduce hashish in Spain from Morocco.

This industrial space – from less than the phenomenon of the porting was cut – focused years ago the economic activity of the city for being just in the dividing with the neighboring country. It planted this Wednesday early in the morning agents of central units of the Civil Guard (UCO, Headquarters of Information, Internal Affairs Service, Subso’s Recognition Unit and the GAR), as well as the Andalusian area and From Ceuta’s own command, putting the area of ​​the polygon that still retains the most activity, the highest of the three levels that compose it. “He turned a heart,” said one of the workers in the area, which today partially recovered normality.

The shock was still evident after 24 hours. The agents had found in Spanish territory an excavated space with great precision, 12 meters deep, about fifty in length with several forty galleries by sixty centimeters that were varying their dimensions along the route. The gallery is taken for granted through one or more exits in the Alauita kingdom.

“It was seen coming that they could do something like that,” said during the morning the owner of a blanket -based blanket shop close to the place of the discovery, which like the rest of the consulted avoided giving their name to the manifest discomfort generated by the situation in the area. With his position, the local leader of Vox, Juan Sergio Redondo, also coincided, who in a statement came to affirm that “the Tarajal has to have more tunnels than the Madrid subway.”

Others, on the contrary, spoke of “surprise” and just continued with their labor routine in wholesale sales of drinks or tires, a few meters from where the agents jealously guarded the ship of the marbler where the duct appeared . A precarious construction that, from the morning in the morning, were responsible for underpinning firefighters as a previous step to their thorough exploration.

It is the third time in a few weeks that the ‘Operation Hades’, which leads the number 3 court of the National Court, focuses its gaze on Ceuta. Months ago, the discovery of three tons of hidden hashish in the double bottom of a truck pointed to the autonomous city, sowing the suspicion that Civil Guard agents could be actively collaborating with criminal organizations by letting the Ferry control pass To Algeciras the cars in which the drug was going. A second issue floated in the air, how the drug with Morocco had been able to transfer the drug.

After the first arrests, the tests collected ended up indicating to the researchers the existence of a hidden space through which the narcotics reached Spanish soil from the Moroccan side of the Tarajal without being detected.

And there was the answer: it was a discreetly excavated tunnel in one of the ships where the goods whose sale was one of the main support of the city’s families were accumulated. A few meters away, some children from the neighborhood neighborhood of the Prince played football this morning outside everything. A routine act as for them, as the arrests, the raids or the seizures of money and drugs begin to seem.

Those events that intermingle with the other aspect of Ceut Morocco through the long -awaited commercial customs of the Tarajal, a few meters from where the drug trafficking has been found.

A milestone at the institutional and economic level that was consumed last Thursday, just in the day in which the National Police apprehended 11 people – including a civil guard – for its alleged involvement in crimes against public health. Another clear example of the two faces of life on the southern border of Europe.