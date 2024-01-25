Walking, running or just an excursion outside the city. In China, a company that produces paper has opted for a bonus strategy for employees linked to physical activity counted in the number of kilometers traveled per month. The 'Guangzhou Daily' reports it. Workers who travel at least 62 miles (about 100 kilometers) a month will earn an annual bonus equal to 130% of their salary. While those who travel at least half, or 50 kilometers per month, will receive an annual bonus equivalent to a monthly salary. The idea of ​​motivating employees to engage in physical activity came from the company owner who is passionate about fitness.