The photos of “Planet Labs” show, between 9 and 10 August, the signs of three huge craters hit with extreme precision, with a diameter between 20 and 25 meters. There are no other signs of directly affected points. Only two hypotheses remain open: either extreme precision, or great luck

New satellite images enable us to begin to understand what happened, in the hitherto mysterious story of the explosions in Crimea, in the very full Russian occupation area in Ukraine. On August 9, last Tuesday, strong explosions shook the Saki air base in Crimea. It is the base used by Russia to hold many of its most dangerous attack aircraft, Su-30M fighters, Su-24 bombers and the Il-76 transporter, which are dropping bombs on Ukraine daily and are also used to patrol the Black sea and the south of the country. There has been a lot of speculation about the nature of the explosions. Initially a qualified Ukrainian source had told the New York Times it had been a specific attack on Kiev, which was later denied by the Kiev Ministry of Defense. Zelensky’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, rather elusively, that the explosions were due either to Ukrainian-made long-range weapons or to Ukrainian guerrillas operating in Crimea, a sort of partisan guerrilla and sabotage. The Institute for Study of War tends to rule out the hypothesis of accidental fires, because there are at least two simultaneous explosions in two places at the base, which leaves only two possibilities open: a sabotage or a missile attack. Russia denied that any kind of attack took place, and also denied that any aircraft were destroyed.

However, the two satellite images of “Planet Labs” that we publish, the comparison between the images of August 9 and August 10, show us at least eight destroyed Russian fighter jets (Ukraine said nine) and several devastated buildings. From the images it would seem that the building on the left of the parking lot was hit with extreme precision, which suggests that, whatever happened and with any type of possible attack, it was an extremely precise and accurate shot. In the area there was clearly a fire – perhaps due to the subsequent explosion of ammunition in the depots, as well as the explosion of the aircraft tanks – but the fire destroyed mainly only grass, while three large craters, extremely localized , all of the same shape and with very large and similar diameter, about twenty or maybe 25 meters. Which would suggest a very powerful and very precise weapon and, basically, with a very long range, a very sophisticated weapon. If this were the case, it would explain why, in the hours following the explosions, the Kerch bridge was clogged with a long queue of Russian cars trying to leave the area and return towards Russia – a queue perfectly visible even just through Google tools. There are, in the images of the day before, also five or maybe six planes trying to make their way to the runway (perhaps in anticipation of a possible attack?).

The osint community is in great turmoil about this episode and is wondering what exactly happened. Bellingcat’s Eliot Higgins says “one thing that stands out is that there are no visible impacts that appear to have been missed, so they either used very precise weapons or were very lucky. Translation: everything the attackers wanted to hit they hit perfectly. A rather well-known analyst, Dima, who serves in the Ukrainian army (account @OSINTua), observes that, in addition to the possible long range and extreme accuracy, what is striking is the total absence of anti-air defense by the Russians: «Let me be the first [a postare le immagini]. And yes, what does the Russian air defense do? ». Australian General Mick Ryan reflects: “The base was believed to be protected by S400 anti-attack systems. Even if that wasn’t the system, there would have been layers of AD and other defenses, which clearly failed. And this will have an impact on Russian trust in their systems (a big problem) and on that of their potential customers. “

According to a highly regarded osint analyst, Oliver Alexander, the final toll is that at least 3 Su-30s and 6 Su-24s have been destroyed, but perhaps two more Su-24s and three Su-30s have also been destroyed. Which makes him say that between 9 and 14 Russian planes were destroyed. Aric Toler believes the base has been totally destroyed.

This is, in all likelihood, the largest catastrophe for the Russian air forces in recent history. The sabotage option remains wide open – even using attack drones, but the size of the craters doesn’t quite square with this option. Therefore, a weapon of extreme precision from very far can not be excluded at all. In both cases, the concern, tactical and strategic, for Vladimir Putin’s Russia now concerns the fate and safety of Kerch Bridge Street, the most traveled road and bridge between Crimea and Russia, the crucial infrastructure that connects the Krasnodar area with the Kerch rooftop. Although Russian public opinion has also shown that it can bear the catastrophe of the sinking of the Moskva ship, to which this affair can certainly be compared in terms of size and catastrophic scope of the event.