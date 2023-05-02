It hasn’t gone badly so far for Milan and Inter who can already consider 85 million in their coffers (the Nerazzurri actually a little less). But the perspective between now and June 10, the day of the final in Istanbul, is much more fascinating: the success in the Champions League for the two Milanese is worth around 110 million, not counting the ticket office, never as rich as this year, and all the induced for a European champion club.