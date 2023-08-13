The typical Dutch maternity care to which new families in the Netherlands are entitled, squeaks and creaks. Due to a shortage of maternity nurses, families in some regions are only receiving three hours of care a day – and even that is not always achieved. Something really needs to be done, says Corina Munts of trade association Bo Geboortezorg, otherwise this sector will not survive.

