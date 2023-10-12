The career of filmmaker Wim Wenders is closely linked to documentaries. Art is, along with nature, one of his constants within the genre. The German has thus become a creator in charge of narrating in images the talent of other creators and, along the way, one of the great defenders of 3D technology. He used it to record the dance of his friend Pina Bausch and, years later, he improves his technique with his new film, dedicated to the work of the painter and sculptor. Anselm Kiefer. Wenders still believes that the future of cinema will be projected in three dimensions. “That’s why I decided to shoot in 6K format when current film projectors and televisions are still only prepared to reproduce 4K, thinking about tomorrow,” explains the director at the beginning of the month at the Zurich film festival, where he has screened Anselm before an audience wearing stereoscopic glasses.

Something similar happens with the DTS:X, a new audio decoder. The technical managers of the Spanish on-demand content platforms are already testing this system that goes one step further in surround sound and that the brands will gradually incorporate into their televisions in the near future. It is one of the challenges of Rakuten TV, explains Carles Amigó, the company’s Technology Director, from Barcelona.

This international platform of Spanish origin offers three types of services: rental and purchase on-line, a subscription catalog and free programs and movies with ads. The technical quality that accompanies this content is increasingly important. Although it recently moved just a few meters away from its previous headquarters, the company took advantage of the change to ask its employees how they could improve the facilities of their new offices, located in the 22@ district, an area of ​​the city where many technology companies have their headquarters.

The Rakuten TV technical department made those responsible understand the importance of dedicating a space to testing the quality of the image and sound. For this reason, the architectural project designed together with CBRE Design Collective allocates practically an entire floor to one of the great challenges of the platforms of streaming: ensure that your series and movies are viewed properly on the countless media and models on which they can be played. They think both of those who have a cinema set up in their home, with a projector or a gigantic HD screen and an immersive 7.0 sound system, as well as those who watch series with a phone and a pair of headphones on the way to work. Or in those who see it on a laptop, or on a tablet, or on a Samsung television, or on an LG, or a Huawei…, Amigó remembers.

In addition to their own test rooms, called TV labs, Rakuten TV now has two storage spaces, which serve as device libraries with all types of televisions cataloged by model and year. The most surprising thing is its soundproof room with the capacity to remain completely dark, shaped like a living room with two screens, in which experts test the audio and image as users can see it at home. “It serves to compare how the content is viewed on two different televisions and also to compare our quality with that of the competition,” explains Amigó inside the room. His team has also created a remote laboratory, which allows technicians to evaluate different televisions located in the office without leaving their homes, with cameras that record the performance of the different models to be tested. During the pandemic, its workers could take the different tablets and mobile phones they worked with, but in the case of televisions their work was complicated.

Precisely, recalls Manuel Gómez Zotano, director of Interactive Technology at rtve.es, the job of these departments is not only to guarantee the highest possible image and sound quality, but also the lowest and the rest of the intermediate ranges, so that every viewer can consume their product on the support they have at hand and depending on the quality of your connection. “You have to build a map of correspondences between the devices and their capabilities, with an empirical, trial and error system. The most problematic are the devices that are becoming outdated, but which we have to continue providing service to despite the continuous evolution of the industry,” he comments. As a public service, it must also keep its growing digital archive up to date. “We started producing digital video on a massive scale in 2004, but the formats and quality from then have nothing to do with the players of 2023. That also needs to be updated,” he reveals.

When it comes to guaranteeing the best user experience, Movistar Plus+ has an advantage, being a service dependent on a company that is in turn the network provider of its clients, says Javier Riloba, its head of Production Media. “In all our developments we can instantly analyze network traffic to immediately detect connection errors and the quality with which the image is received,” he comments on the importance of big data, which allows them to evolve their systems. “Having been a company that once had to adapt to the jump from analogue television to DTT allows us to refine and thus avoid offering only an intermediate resolution that works for everyone but is not actually excellent,” he says.

Filmin’s differentiating brand is its content curation, focused on film buffs. This commitment to artistic quality is closely linked to technological quality. Movie sound mixes are designed for cinema and are often poorly adapted in their transition to the cinema. streaming. That is why users have to continually raise and lower the volume of their televisions, due to the great difference in intensity between dialogues and action scenes. In the case of this platform, comments Eduard Terradas, its head of Information Technology, it is important that the creative intention of its photography direction or sound design is not lost. “The challenge we solve is that we are not a multinational with an army of engineers like other platforms, but our users expect technical quality even higher than the rest,” he confesses.

