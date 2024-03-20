Temperatures will suffer a drastic drop in the mountain areas of Baja California, as in the neighboring states of Sonora and Chihuahua. While in the afternoon, the thermometer will register between 30°C to 35°C, according to information published by Conagua.

In it weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency explains that cold weather will be the product of the interaction of a subtropical jet stream and a trough at altitude that will increase the probabilities of falling snow or snow in the mountain areas, where temperatures will fall between -5 °C to 0 °C for the early hours of this Thursday.

Throughout the day there will be a cloudy sky with no chance of rain, the morning atmosphere will be cool with fog on the west coast of the Peninsula. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will be mild and the winds will run at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts that will reach between 30 to 40 km/h.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, in San Diego, California, Clear skies will predominate with the possibility of cloudy intervals and light rains in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 12°C and 19°C, reaching their maximum around 3:00 p.m. Moderate wind is expected from the west, with gusts of up to 23 km/h in the afternoon.

Tijuana It will present mainly clear skies, although with clouds in the early morning. The temperatures will be between 10°C and 20°C, reaching its highest point around 3:00 p.m. Moderate west wind is expected with gusts of up to 26 km/h during the afternoon.

In Tecate, There will be a predominance of clear skies with possible clouds in the early morning. The temperatures will range between 8°C and 22°C, with the maximum expected around 2:00 p.m. Moderate wind is expected from the west, with gusts that could reach up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

For Cove Mainly clear skies are forecast, although with overcast skies in the early morning. The temperatures will be between 10°C and 19°C, reaching its highest point at approximately 3:00 p.m. Moderate west wind is expected with gusts of up to 25 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali You will see mainly clear skies with clouds in the early morning. The temperatures will range between 13°C and 32°C, with the maximum expected around 4:00 p.m. Moderate wind is expected from the west, with gusts of up to 25 km/h at night.

In The Rumorosa, There will be a predominance of clear skies with clouds in the early morning. The temperatures will vary between 6°C and 21°C, with its highest point around 3:00 p.m. Strong winds are expected from the west, with gusts of up to 52 km/h during the afternoon.

Rosarito It will feature mainly clear skies with possible overcast skies in the afternoon. The temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C, reaching its maximum around 3:00 p.m. Light north wind is expected, with gusts of up to 16 km/h during the afternoon.

In San Felipethe sun will shine in the sky while the Temperatures will range between 16°C and 25°C. Southeast winds may reach gusts of 22 to 37 km/h.

Saint Quentin You will experience skies ranging from clear to semi-cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 19°C. Northwest winds are expected with maximum gusts of 32 km/h.