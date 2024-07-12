The man of comebacks

During his MotoGP career Pecco Bagnaia has already accustomed his fans to sudden and spectacular rebirths just when the situation seemed to be compromised. His first title won in the top class, in 2022, came after recovering 91 points of detachment to Fabio Quartararo and already the year before the Italian had ‘woken up’ in the last races, winning four of the last six GPs and finishing second in the standings. Even last year ‘Pecco’ had struggled at the start, stringing together three zeros in the first five GPs before stringing together a series of 13 podiums in 15 races.

At the summer break of this 2024 season Bagnaia arrives as the championship leader, but this time too there was no shortage of thunderous comeback in the standingscelebrated in the best possible way at the Sachsenring with the victory facilitated by the fall of his main antagonist of recent years: Jorge MartinThe Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team was the victim of the latest dizzying rise of the rider from Chivasso who in just three rounds went from 44 points of gap with a 10-point advantage.

The ‘click’ after the Barcelona Sprint

Bagnaia, who in the past had been criticised for a certain tendency to crash in races that appeared totally under his control, has become almost infallible after the sensational slip in the Barcelona Sprintwhen on the last lap he had thrown away 12 points that were apparently already his. That mistake must have triggered something in the soul of the reigning champion, who ‘decided’ not to miss another shot.

Bagnaia Martin Detachment Sprint Catalonia Refrain 4th +44 Martin GP Catalonia 1st 2nd +39 Martin Sprint Italy 1st Refrain +27 Martin GP Italy 1st 3rd +18 Martin Sprint Netherlands 1st 2nd +15 Martin Dutch GP 1st 2nd +10 Martin Sprint Germany 3rd 1st +15 Martin German GP 1st Refrain +10 Bagnaia

From that moment on in fact almost only victories have arrived: first in the ‘long’ Catalan race, a double win in the Mugello and Assen rounds – two races that, for different reasons, are ‘home’ for the Ducati #1 – and then the victory in the German GP, ​​followed by third place in the Sprint. In the meantime, however Martinwhich seemed to have finally made a step forward in terms of race management, he’s back to making the same mistakes that probably cost him the 2023 title.

Sequence of victories and Martin makes a mistake

At Mugello the Spaniard crashed in the Sprint and lost the sprint with Bastianini for second place in the Sunday race; at Assen he limited the damage, with two second places behind an unapproachable Bagnaia, and then – after returning to victory in the Sprint at Sachsenring – here is the slipped last Sunday with two laps to go.

Bagnaia explained in his post-race analysis how both drivers were at the limit and that the mistake of one of the two was in the air, but the fact that it was Martinator who made the mistake again makes one think that perhaps the future Aprilia rider is feeling the pressure of the duel at the top. Pecco instead seems to have learned the lesson from some past mistakes and appears more unperturbed than ever. In just 42 days – from May 26th to July 7th – the standard-bearer of the official Ducati team has completely overturned the inertia of the championship and now it’s up to Martin to reverse the trend again. A feat that, against this Bagnaia, does not seem easy to achieve.