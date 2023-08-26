Last days of intense heat, then a cyclone from northern Europe brings significantly lower rainfall and temperatures. On Friday 25 August, 19 cities were awarded the red heat label, i.e. the maximum risk for the entire population; Saturdays are 6pm and Sundays drop to 8. Temperatures drop sharply, even by 15 degrees, from 40 to 25 degrees. With the sudden changes in temperature they are in ambushor coldstonsillitis, sinusitis, hoarseness, flu and headache. How can we protect our body and avoid getting sick?