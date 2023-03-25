The MotoGP World Championship 2023 is preparing to finally open its doors this weekend with the highly anticipated Portuguese GP and the man to beat will inevitably be the reigning world champion Francis Bagnaia. The 26-year-old Piedmontese, crowned King of premier class after a sensational comeback in the second part of last season, he will defend the title sporting the eloquent number 1 on the fairings of his Ducati Desmosedici Gpa custom once consolidated but which in recent years has often been set aside for reasons mainly of marketing. The last to do so, in 2012, was the Australian Casey Stonerworld champion the previous year with Honda, but since then the champions of the premier class have always opted for keeping their traditional race numbers, which they consider as real brand personal. In 2023 Bagnaia is therefore preparing to ‘break’ this habit, but what are the numbers that have previously marked his now ten-year career in the MotoGP world championship?