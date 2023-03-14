Users of a parking garage in Amersfoort got the shock of their lives. The new commercial owner of the garage has raised the price massively. First-time users now pay 38 euros per month. The new rate? Between 225 and 275 euros. Motorists are furious and feel cheated. “Almost none of us can cough up this.”
