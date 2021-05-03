This is the year that Halo Infinite should arrive. The delay it suffered last year as a result of the need to improve what was shown, has led the study to make many changes. Changes that they have wanted to implement to improve in specific aspects and continue to improve a game that from the beginning was classified as revolutionary. But there is hardly any official information since then, and from 343 Industries they point out that There are ambitious plans for Halo Infinite for this summer.

In a way it is nothing that comes as a surprise, but it is gratifying that it is anticipated with the security that they have wanted to convey from the studio. Being the year in which the game is expected, and looking especially at the end of it and not summer, as some have hinted, it will be the summer events where Halo Infinite will seek to be the protagonist.

On the blog Halo Waypoint a new note directed by the study to the community has been published. Joseph Staten, Creative Director of 343 Industries, has spoken openly about the plans that are beginning to be created for a gradual discovery of Halo Infinite ahead of its launch in 2021. Having shown the work of 343 Industries to support different PC resolutions, including ultrawide monitors and resolutions, as well as the new multiplayer features and showing some screenshots and artworks.

In the different screenshots, many things are talked about, where you can see several screens in which the PC options menu is exposed, showing various visual options, such as blocking the minimum framerate to establish a dynamic resolution that allows not to lower of a specific rate. In the same way, we find visual options related to the new dynamic lighting technologies from AMD, although it is not known if there will be an equally adequate support for Nvidia graphics.

But the key to this statement is not to attend to the obvious, as it will be the first Halo to reach PC launch without delays or adaptations. From 343 Industries they point out that there are ambitious plans for Halo Infinite for this summer, commenting that «We know that game videos are worth at least 10,000 words. And the great news is that summer, that is, the season of events for the gaming industry, is just around the corner, and there are glorious plans in the works. “

The use of that term may sound a bit strange, but it is evident that they have worked a lot to improve a game that was presented before they were ready. With almost a year of delay, it will be shown again and much is expected of it. Much is expected in the technical section, knowing that the promise of the new generation is no longer as high as it was a year ago. But above all, what is sought is that all those options are shown that turn Halo Infinite into a revolutionary Halo. And hence, it is so important that it is confirmed that this summer Halo Infinite will be the protagonist.

Without a doubt, it is pointing to events like E3 2021, which returns this year after its cancellation last year. Although it will be a digital event, we are convinced, especially now with these words, that we will see the game and we will have a large amount of information that will confirm rumors and theories that have been postulated or that have been hinted at in various interviews. Then we leave you with those Halo Infinite designs, linked to Ultrawide resolutions of PC monitors, and that have been taken from the Halo Waypoint blog.

Halo Infinite will feature cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox and PC

There is still no specific date for the launch of Halo Infinite, waiting for him last quarter of 2021 for both Xbox and PC consoles.