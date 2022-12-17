with video and photosSinger Maan de Steenwinkel (25) experienced the peak of her career last night. The most successful act to come out of The Voice of Holland stood in front of 17,000 people in a sold-out Ziggo Dome with her biggest solo concert to date. The evening was enchanting, sexy and romantic.

It’s been five years this month. Maan will give the very first concert of her very first club tour at the end of 2017. She has just received the winner’s trophy of the RTL 4 talent show a year ago and starts in the small hall of the pop temple Paard in The Hague, in front of three hundred people. They see a singer with little live experience, but with budding charisma that many established stars can be jealous of.

In the following years, her performances become more complete. She is learning to dance Dance Dance Dance and participates Dear singers, resulting in new covers for her repertoire. In front of a room with mostly young fans, she suddenly finds herself performing the aria Nessun dorma to sing. These are recognizable moments in a show that is further filled with the English-language songs she played in the first years after The Voice makes. Only real fans know them. See also Hurricane Ian hits Florida

Maan won The Voice of Holland in 2016 with coach Marco Borsato. © BrunoPress/Robert Meerding



Once she switches to Dutch, there will be hits, lots of hits. Enough to fill a set list with twenty songs, as it turns out last night in the Ziggo Dome. After the three hundred people in 2017, there are now 17,000. For a bit of a nice place they paid seven tenners, it is only sold out in the week before the concert. The concert hall warns in advance on social media: be on time, because it is slippery and you don’t want to miss the opening.

Moon came in on a huge moon. © Brunopress/Patrick van Emst



Maan enters the stage appropriately, seated on a huge moon. She wears long gloves and a little red dress full of glitter, of course copied from her great heroine Dua Lipa. The Amsterdam concert hall is sacred ground for Maan, because the world star was under the same roof six months ago.

Maan was clearly inspired by Dua Lipa. © BrunoPress



See also Alexandre de Moraes is elected for a new term in the TSE How romantic is it to open the show next to your friend, Karel Gerlach van Goldband. They sing their hit Secretly, after which the two kiss on stage. And so there are more guest artists: Snelle joins in Stay sleepingBente Fokkens op no is noFresk op Breath and The Youth of Today op To the moon.

Maan kissed her boyfriend Karel Gerlach on stage. © Brunopress/Patrick van Emst



After the flying moon of the opening there is during She cries but she smiles also a sea of ​​stars in the room, when everyone turns on the lights on their telephones. Read below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The singer is undoubtedly sleeping late and has not yet responded to the evening. But it was ‘from a very young age’ a dream to be in the hall, she says last night. Next year again? The ‘Moonhang’, as she calls her fans, seems big enough anyway. See also Guest of the day - What are the consequences of the employment crisis in Latin America?



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: