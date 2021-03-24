On February 4, 2020, the front pages of the newspapers were focused on the interpretations made by the different political parties from the speech of Felipe VI at the opening of the legislature in Congress. Some media, however, spoke of the “Wuhan coronavirus”, and it was called that because at that time it seemed that it was only a Chinese problem, although they had already been detected the first imported cases. That same day, the Tenerife Health Area bought, via a contract for emergency, 1,004 FFP2 masks at 1.40 euros each. Seven days later, he bought another 1,200 at the same price.

The first cases had occurred on the islands. But they weren’t the only ones on this outpost. The February 11th, the 26 of the same month and the March 2nd The Cantabrian Health Service signed three similar contracts, a total of 1,400 masks, but cheaper, at 80 cents. From then on, the price skyrocketed. In fact, one of the companies from which the Cantabrians bought, Barna Import –the third largest in emergency contracts in 2020-, the price rose to five euros on March 30, when sold FFP2 masks to Murcia. But the price was not the same for all public administrations: that same day he also sold them to the Valencian generalitat, but, in this case, cheaper, at 4.3 euros.

The evolution of the pandemic and the lack of stock of many products at a global level, combined with the appearance of intermediaries who did business with these needs, caused prices to skyrocket. Thus, there were common peaks, but also organizations buying at a very different price at the same time and even from the same company, and some amounts that were out of the graph, as shown by the database created by Civio from the analysis of all the emergency contracts awarded and published in 2020 on the public administration contracting portal. Almost 800 references to analyze what happened to gels, masks, tests and gloves during the 2020 supply war.

The price range of the FFP2 masks goes from 25 cents to 8 euros. The first time that the Ministry of Health used emergency contracting to acquire them was the March 10th, shortly before declaring the state of alarm, and when the masks were not yet mandatory – or even recommended – for the general population. Paid them to just over two euros per unit, well above the price that Cantabrians were paying just days before. But it is that at that point the market was already fired. In fact, the Cantabrian Health Service ended up paying them at 5.20. In Merida, to 6.53 euros. And in April, prices exploded and reached their peak: the eight euros for each FFP2 mask paid by the Port Authority of Valencia to Almacenes Elite, a company that until then was dedicated to stationery.

In October, November and December the worst had passed (in terms of prices). And the FFP2 were already being bought for less than the euro per unit. In fact, the Ministry of Health signed a millionaire framework agreement in November to select different suppliers from which to buy pandemic-related products thereafter. One of those companies agreed to sell them for 25 cents, the lowest price in our database.

The first days of the state of alarm, given the lack of FFP2 masks, the Government authorizedAs an exception, masks without CE marking were sold, such as the KN95. With a level of protection more or less comparable to the FFP2, they have been bought more expensive than these, and that without counting on the European seal. If the range of the FFP2 goes from 25 cents to eight euros, that of the KN95 goes from 87 cents to the 11.25 euros, the price that Villa de Ingenio, a small town in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, paid in June. It is a very high cost. In fact, the next one that appears in the Civio database, from most expensive to least, it is five euros, less than half.

The FFP3, on the other hand, are the protagonists of one of those situations that defy the supposed laws of the market: Extremadura signed on the same day (June 16) and with the same company (Comercial Extremeña Hospitalaria) two contracts to buy this type of mask with different prices: in one at 7.86 euros and, in the other, to 6.9. Against all odds, he did not pay them cheaper when he bought more quantity, but the other way around: the contract with the most expensive price was to acquire more than twice as many units as the cheap one.

Tenerife and Cantabria not only went ahead with the FFP2 masks, but also with the surgical ones, which they bought in February four Y five cents each. In March, the Ministry approved three purchases, all at two cents a unit, the cheaper from our database, just before the price skyrocketed. In fact, on March 23, just three days after awarding the last two-cent contract, it went to pay them 20 times more expensive, almost half a euro each. He did it through two contracts that he signed on the same day with FCS, the company that took the most money in 2020 via emergency contracts. In total, he bought 430 million masks for which he paid almost 183 million euros. All awarded the same day.

Meanwhile, in other places, the thing was triggered even more. The Agència Catalana de l’Habitatge bought a thousand surgical masks directly from a pharmacy at 1.82 euros per unit. And, once past this peak, things went down, and quite a bit, but it didn’t do the same everywhere.

On November 19 a resolution reduced to 62 cents, VAT included, the maximum price at which surgical masks could be sold to individuals in pharmacies or other businesses. And that was the top, because at that point they were already being sold much cheaper in many stores. One day after that decision reached the BOE, Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya bought 40,000 masks at the same price, 62 cents. But, in your case, in addition, that purchase price is without VAT (like all those in this report). This is: they actually paid more than any citizen.

In nitrile gloves, the range is from 0.35 to 0.02 euros. A difference that seems small in unit price but translates into millionaire expenses when purchased in bulk.

Swabs and tubes for PCR at more than six euros per unit

The lack of information in each contract and the complexity of the technique make it impossible to rigorously compare the unit prices of PCR tests. They may buy all the necessary compounds, just a part … And it almost never clears up. But you can compare something much more earthly: the stick pack (also called swab, swab or swab) and tube to extract and store the samples when these tests are done.

On April 17, the Ministry of Health bought 700,000 sticks at more than six euros each, the highest price of our data. The company awarded this contract of more than four million euros was Value & Bro, a firm without workers but with contacts in China led by a lawyer from Malaga. An exorbitant price if you take into account that only ten days later Castilla y León bought them for one euro, our cheapest record.

Antigen tests can also be compared. The most common and accurate is Abbot’s, that’s why this company is the fourth company that took more money in emergency contracts. Since its approval in September, it always sells them to the same price permanent: 4.5 euros. Will buy who will buy, that’s what the Abbot antigen tests cost.

But, on occasions, the administrations decided to opt for more expensive brands. Castilla y León bought Roche at 6.5 euros Y to 5.3 to Kalea (an intermediary company that until then was dedicated to advising Spanish companies with interests in China). Castilla La Mancha, to Biotical, at five euros. But the craziest price was the one paid by the Ministry of Health to Interpharma, the company that mediated to acquire the Bioeasy tests: not only did they come out faulty (although the company assured that it had returned the money of those) but they were very expensive: 21.5 euros each of the 659,000 who bought. In total, a contract of 14 million.

Five-liter jugs of gel at more than one hundred euros

In hydroalcoholic gels, which were paid from less than 1.4 eurosuntil 40 euros per liter, is where there are major differences, which, in part, are explained by the format: it is not the same to buy five-liter drums than small containers. But only in part.

In fact, the most expensive price in our database was paid by the Community of Madrid in April, which bought 100 ml jars at 4 euros each, that is, at 40 euros per liter. There is a comparable contract: Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya bought the same format at 28.6 euros per liter, much cheaper, less than a month later. And that he bought quite a few less units.

But the contract that was paid at 40 euros per liter was not the only one that the Community of Madrid signed that day with the Krape company. He also bought 5,000 half-liter bottles from them. A larger format, cheaper price, of course: there the thing was already out at 20 euros per liter. But it is still among the most expensive prices. In fact, the Generalitat Valenciana acquired similar 500 and 600 ml containers at the end of March from another much cheaper company: less than 1.4 euros the liter, the lowest price in our database.

The same day that they found that bargain in Valencia, on March 27, the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria paid to a local pharmacist the gel at 22 euros per liter. Was it a small format and is that why it was so expensive? No. He bought five-liter jugs for the local police. At 110 euros a bottle. The new liquid gold.

A database of unit prices This article was originally published by Civio as part of an investigation into emergency contracts during the covid-19 pandemic. You can read the first report here. To prepare this information, we have extracted, cleaned and structured all the emergency contracts awarded during 2020 and published that year in the Public Sector Contract Portal and from the linked platforms of the autonomous communities, excluding minors. From all of them, we have obtained the unit prices of the most common subcategories. For that, we have used three ways: the first, to extract that information from its object whenever possible, because it indicated the number of units that were purchased and we could make the division on the total cost. In addition, we have taken one by one, reviewing the minutes and other documents, the unit prices in large contracts, of more than ten million euros. To that database we have added two sources that had costs per product unit: the framework agreement signed by INGESA in November and the database of emergency contracts published by the Murcia region Therefore, these two bodies are overrepresented and the communities that provide less information in their contracts are underrepresented. In the end, we were left with the most common products that had sufficient and comparable data. It is not an exhaustive compilation of all the prices that were paid, but it is representative enough. You can read in detail The methodology

Have participated in this research: Carmen Torrecillas placeholder image (visualizations), Miguel Angel Gavilanes (data), Maria Alvarez del Vayo (data) and Angela Bernardo (data) through Civio Foundation.