Three league titles, one Fa Cup, three Carabaos and two Community Shields. It is the booty conquered by Manchester City between 2009 and 2018: these are the seasons during which, according to the English federation, the Citizens would have committed violations of a financial nature. These are the same years in which the club laid the foundations for an ambitious project, focusing on top-level players: in nine seasons they have paid out almost one and a half billion, acting as protagonists in every transfer market session.