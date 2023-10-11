Williams-PUMA: there is an agreement

Among the new features already announced for 2024 in Formula 1 there are not only technical or other aspects linked to the possible evolution of the driver market, but also more ‘fashionable’ ones. The most concrete example in this sense came from Williamswhich has made official a multi-year agreement achieved with the PUMA starting from 2024. Starting from the next world championship, therefore, the well-known German company will supply the Grove team official clothing kits for the team, including racing kits for the drivers.

In addition to this, the various items and accessories that PUMA will create, together with its subsidiary Stichd, will be available for fans of any age not only on the clothing company’s website and in its stores (including those present on the circuits that will host the world championship next year), but also on that of the team. In this way, 2023 thus marks the last experience of the all-English partnership with Umbro, while PUMA will open a new chapter in Formula 1 with another team.

Williams Racing 🤝 @PUMA History in the making from 2024 🚀 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 11, 2023

The specific duration of the multi-year contract between the two parties is not clear, although PUMA has expressed its full desire to be able to begin this collaboration through the words of Johan AdamssonGlobal Director Sports Marketing & Sports Licensing, PUMA: “We are thrilled to begin this new collaboration which fits PUMA perfectly with Williams Racing’s enduring and successful legacy in Formula 1 – he has declared – Williams Racing’s iconic and prestigious attitude supports and promotes PUMA’s visibility and approach to being the number one sports brand in Motorsport. We will provide the best standards of racing equipment and team clothing to the drivers and team, and together with our subsidiary Stichd we will offer replicas and fan clothing to Williams Racing’s passionate fans, consumers and motorsport enthusiasts from 2024 onwards.” . Much enthusiasm also in the comment of Paul AsencioChief Revenue Officer of the British team: “Williams Racing is honored to welcome PUMA as an official partner – he added – PUMA’s dedication to excellence and performance in motorsports complements our team values ​​perfectly. We look forward to bringing the excitement of Formula 1 closer to fans around the world through an exciting new range of apparel and accessories from 2024 and beyond.”