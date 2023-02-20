As of 2024, it will be possible to pass security control with liquids and laptops in hand luggage. The removal of everything is over when it reaches the passenger control scanners, as announced this Monday by Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (AENA).

The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat air terminals will be the first to have the new 3D X-ray scanners for luggage with EDSCB (Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage) technology. This is a system that little by little is being installed in European airports, but it is already being tested in the British airports of Stanted, Gatwick and Heathrow, or in the American ones of San Diego, Los Angeles and Chicago, Germany and the Netherlands.

In this way, the tedious queues that form at peak times when some traveler forgets to remove liquids, computers or tablets from their luggage will be eliminated. It will also be possible to travel without the uncomfortable transparent plastic bag that must be shown to the guards with the liquids or medicines used for personal hygiene (perfumes, creams, aerosols, foams, gels, shampoo or toothpaste) packed in smaller containers. of 100 milliliters.

No more scenes like drinking a bottle of water in the passenger control queue, leaving bottles of wine or spirits that were bought as souvenirs in the containers, or simply throwing away the baby food jars or bottles that were prepared to give to babies during the flight. The only way to get these liquids on the plane was for them to be sealed and accompanied by their corresponding purchase invoice. The problem was that on most occasions the traveler was invited to put them in the containers set up at the same security controls, where expensive perfumes and liquors alternated with dozens of half-consumed bottles of water. In any case, passengers must take into account the regulations at the airports on their itinerary, since the regulations at destination or during stopovers may be different from the Spanish one.

The control of liquids in airplanes began to be applied in 2006 after an attack with explosives disguised in drinks was thwarted at London’s Heathrow airport.