The worst of dynamics for a fall of a motorcycle racer is clearly that of stay on track while they come behind him his colleagues. This situation is at high risk especially in the categories where group racing takes place or in general in the early stages of the race, in which the gaps between the riders are practically nil. MotoGP is studying a system that can warn instantly the centaurs of the presence of a colleague on the asphalt, in order to warn them a few seconds before to try to avoid the impact. On the sidelines of the accidents that occurred in 2021, MotoGP had given a mandate to study and implement “of automatic and instantaneous alarm systems“, to be expanded to all levels of competitions.

This software”should be active” already for 2023, as told by the director of technology Corrado Cecchinelli a crash.net: “It will be a sort of virtual switch for falls. On each motorbike there is a sensor capable of detecting a fall, which sends a signal to the Race Direction. It will detect an accident before the bike hits the tarmac, as waiting for it to hit the ground on its side would take too long“. We will measure the rate of variation for the angle of inclination, as a first signal, associated with the speed of the motorcycle, something similar to the operation of the airbag, which is activated on the riders’ suits even before they touch the ground. The ‘crash’ signal will be sent to anyone about to cross the ‘Danger zone’, the dangerous stretch. Apart from this the flashing red rear light will activate – that of the rain – not only on the fallen motorcycle, but also on those arriving at the scene of the accident. Cecchinelli explained that this is the first prototype designed by the FIM, and that the potential for improvement of the system is “almost unlimited” and therefore perfectible, perhaps by adding sensors even on the pilots’ suits or by implementing acoustic signals or a flashing indication on the dashboard.