From Superbike victories to MotoGP landing. In 2015 theAprilia decided to return to compete with the giants of speed motorcycling in the premier class of the World Championship, a category that had already seen the Noale house engaged for a long time, first with the twin-cylinder and then with a real MotoGP prototype without ever being able to hit a success (there were two pole positions with Tetsuya Harada at Mugello in 1999 and with Jeremy McWilliams in Australia in 2000).

The impact with MotoGP in 2015 was not easy at all, because the staff in the Aprilia racing department was not enough with a commitment of that caliber. The technical director Romano Albesiano also had to divide himself into the essential role of sports director, with obvious impacts on the speed of growth of the prototypes of the Venetian house. The arrival of Massimo Rivola at the beginning of 2019 was the key to Aprilia’s breakthrough, obviously also thanks to the indispensable investments guaranteed by the Piaggio group to grow the racing department at the level of people involved in a project that has begun to take off in 2020, a year in which the contribution of Andrea Iannonewho had been signed with the aim of dragging Aprilia towards the top of the MotoGP, a goal that did not materialize in light of the long disqualification for doping which the Abruzzese rider met.

Seeing what Iannone would have been able to do with the 2020 bike is one of Romano Albesiano’s great regrets, who does not forget who before Aleix Espargarò gave so much to Aprilia with great seriousness and professionalism. “The impact in MotoGP was shocking, but we had the strength not to give up, also thanks to the work of a professional like Alvaro Bautista, later joined by Stefan Bradl. It was a crossing in the desert, but I knew that, even with ups and downs, we would get there “explained Albesiano interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport. At the end of the race, Jorge Martin, after losing the arm wrestling with his friend Aleix Espargarò, stressed that going straight from an Aprilia was like experiencing the world upside down after a 2021 in which Ducati had no rivals in the stretches. . Albesiano explained that behind this constant growth there was a design turning point precisely as regards the engine: “We have radically changed the engine for the needs of lightness, simplicity and to have more freedom to explore the firing orders. The transition from a narrow V to a 90 ° V made life easier for pilots, from an engine full of torque here is a more balanced and usable onewhose first touch of gas was simplified ”.