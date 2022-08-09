Energie Direct accidentally deducted twice the monthly direct debit amount for electricity and gas from some of its customers. That was quickly rectified, but the error seemed to be a nod to the near future. After all, it won’t be long before the monthly direct debit from energy companies will actually be twice as high. And then without refund.

In fact, with current energy prices, it could easily more than double. If you enter an average consumption at the digital price comparison sites – 3,500 kilowatt hours of electricity and 1,500 cubic meters of natural gas – you can see how high the energy costs are.

Monthly amounts of almost 400 euros are the minimum and some providers come up to 700 euros. Large energy companies such as Vattenfall and Essent indicate that their model contract – which they must always offer by law – now amounts to at least 5,000 euros, while it was previously 2,000 on an annual basis.

“We are really going for that amount,” says a spokesperson for Essent. “We expect it to become a very big problem in early 2023. We are still on a fifty-fifty split between people with a fixed and people with a variable contract. That is changing quickly now.” Because hardly anyone currently concludes a contract with fixed prices, the percentage of people with a variable contract (without term, variable prices) is increasing rapidly.

Prices remain high

According to Essent, the largest supplier of electricity and gas to Dutch households, it is not only the poorest households who are in trouble. “Paying 300 euros more per month is really hefty and that also applies to people with an average income.”

An additional problem is that energy prices will remain high for the time being. The main source of the scarcity – gas is an effective geopolitical weapon for Russian President Putin – is not going away anytime soon. Natural gas currently costs 190 euros per megawatt hour, which is almost eight times as much as a year ago. Electricity costs 67 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to 24 cents a year ago.

The high energy bill still causes relatively little commotion in the Netherlands, perhaps due to the holiday season. In the United Kingdom, the anonymous action group Don’t Pay encourage people to stop paying their energy bills from 1 October. The British newspaper The Guardian wrote on Sunday that the average energy bill will skyrocket from that month: until then, energy companies are bound by price restrictions.

According to the consultants at Cornwall Insight, the average bill will then be £3,358 (3,975 euros), compared to £1,400 in October 2021. The aim of Don’t Pay is to get energy companies into trouble. “We want to have them at the table and force them to end this crisis,” said the website, which aims to have at least 1 million people stop paying by this fall. 75,000 people have already ‘signed up’ to the strike.

According to economist Piet Rietman of ABN Amro, the high energy prices are even a greater threat than more expensive groceries or high prices at the pump. “Petrol and groceries are gradually becoming more expensive and that gives consumers time to get used to and respond to it. But that’s a different story with energy bills,” says Rietman, who conducts research into debt problems.

“If I can believe the energy companies, there are not many people who log in and check whether their energy consumption still matches their monthly amount. Most customers suddenly have an annual statement that is unexpectedly high. Then there will be a new monthly amount that is much higher than in the past year.” As a result, says the ABN Amro economist, there are many people who have not actually noticed anything about the high energy prices.

The amount of the monthly amount is of great importance, which in many cases customers can determine themselves. That way you can keep the problems at bay for a long time to come. According to Vattenfall, 40 percent of customers pay an amount that is too low a month. In 10 percent of the cases, and that is 200,000 customers, that is about 200 euros per month. “You have to pay that one way or the other,” says Rietman.

Despite the low monthly payments at many customers, Vattenfall is already seeing a significant increase in payment problems. “We have various arrangements that can accommodate incidental events,” said a spokesman. Like a financial setback, or a divorce. “But what we’re seeing now are structural changes. We refer people with payment problems to Geldfit more often [een dienst die helpt schulden te voorkomen]. The number of referrals has now doubled compared to last year.”

Increasing Problems

At the Nuts Groep, with brands such as Budget Energie and NLE a major player, “customers with higher energy prices pay slightly less quickly”. According to a spokesperson, the numbers are still manageable, but there are concerns. “We have to pass on the persistently high energy prices to our customers.” According to the company, the high prices mean that few customers leave, “as happens in the rest of the market”.

At Vattenfall, just like at Essent, the expectation is that the problems will only increase. “The market is difficult to predict, but we think prices are more likely to rise than fall. At the same time, we see that the measures taken by the government – ​​the support for lower incomes and the VAT reduction – will stop at the end of this year. If they don’t get a follow-up, it could get a lot more people into trouble.”

By the end of this year, about 90 percent of people will have a variable contract, because their fixed contract – with still mild prices – will then have expired. Then almost everyone suffers from the sky-high prices, which some people have been feeling for a year.

It seems that high gas and electricity prices influence people’s behaviour. “In the first quarter of this year, we saw the consumption of gas and electricity fall by 27 percent,” says Essent’s spokesperson. “Due to corona and the mild winter, you have to nuance that difference with last year, but we certainly see that many people are doing their best to be more economical.”

