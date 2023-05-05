Brands, price, capacity, camera, performance and more are the characteristics what should we consider at the time of buy a cell phoneeven more so if our budget is limited and we only have a few thousand pesos.

you have a shoestring budget It makes us turn to more accessible cell phones, with decent performance that meets the requirements of an average user who uses the device for calls, social networks, and playing a low-resource video game.

For the above reasons, we will show you a list of five good quality cell phones that you can buy on Amazon for up to 2,000 pesos.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: The Galaxy A14 5G is one of the favorite devices of many of Samsung’s economic line since for a low price it offers capabilities of a mid-range device.

This product can be found at Amazon with a price of $3,900 pesos and offers you the following features; 64/128 GB memory, 4 GB of RAM, 50 MP main camera and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE: The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is another of the cheap devices that you can find on Amazon at a price of $3,700.

Despite its cheap price, this OnePlus cell phone offers great features such as; 6.56” screen with LCD technology, 5000 mAh battery, 4 GB AM and 64 GB internal storage.

Motorola Moto G Stylus: Motorola also offers us great quality at an affordable price with its device, Moto G Stylus, which is priced at Amazon for $3,722.

This device stands out for its powerful battery that lasts up to two days, it also has the following outstanding features; 50 MP camera, 6.8-inch screen, 128 GB internal memory and 6 GB RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G could be a device accessible to your budget since you can find it at $4,999 on Amazon.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G offers you great features among which stand out; 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB internal memory and 8 RAM, 108MP camera 8MP 2MP Triple Rear Camera, 16MP Front Camera.

Samsung Galaxy A03: Perhaps one of the cheapest cell phones that you can find on this list is the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core which offers you quality for less than 2 thousand pesos. This phone can be found at Amazon with a price of $1,749.

Among the features offered by this equipment are; 6.5-inch HD screen, 5000 mAh battery, 3.5 mm jack, 32 GB internal memory and 2 GB RAM.

Huawei Nova Y61: Nova Y61 is Huawei’s most affordable device of the latest generation. This kit can be purchased at Amazon for $3,887.

Nova Y61 has great features, the most notable being its powerful 50 MP camera and powerful 5000 mAh battery. Also, with a camouflaged star effect that makes it look like an elegant device.