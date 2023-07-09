Last Thursday 35 years have passed of the 1988 presidential election. Some elections in which there was not yet an autonomous electoral body. Elections were organized by public officialsthey were headed by Government Secretaryin that election it was Manuel Bartlett Diaz (today he is director of the Federal Electricity Commission). In one part of the Doctoral Thesis, the process of selection of PRI presidential candidatesand of the split from that party in 1988 which in the end was the origin of the PRD and later of Brunette. Even in those years they shared the exit from the PRI Cuauhtemoc Cárdenas, Porfirio Munoz Ledoand among the followers was the one who is president today, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Panorama prior to the disclosure of the PRI

For the first time, in 1987 in an open way, a new way of designating the PRI presidential candidate, with the intention of giving the designation a democratic tint. What the PRI called a political “catwalk” began. The CEN of the PRI issued an agreement on August 13, 1987 by whose mandate “those six high-level officials who sounded nationally as presidential, should appear in the party and express their thoughts on challenges and prospects for the nation.”

On August 17 of that year, the appearances of that catwalk of the PRIin strict alphabetical order of the applicants-pre-candidates: Ramón Aguirre Velázquez, Manuel Bartlett Diaz (August 19), Alfredo del Mazo (August 21), Sergio García Ramírez (August 24), Miguel González Avelar (August 25), Carlos Salinas de Gortari (August 27th).

from the uncover

On the morning of Sunday, October 4, at the official residence of The pines the meeting of President De la Madrid with the leaders of the PRI sectors. The leader of the CTM He noted: “Mr. President, the workers of Mexico are aware of the capacity of Lic. bartlettand we also feel that Lic. Gortari Salt Flats He is an exceptional Mexican and very capable in matters of economic policy.” The President interrupted him to point out: “I think you are quite right, and I am very pleased to agree with you that Mr. Carlos Salinas de Gortari is the best prepared to face the difficult challenges of the next six-year term, for which I thank you for informing me of the Candidate Namefirst than to the members of the party” (El Universal, “Sucesiones, Destapes y Elecciones Presidenciales, 1916-1988”, México, 1993; and, SCHERER, Julio; “Los presidentes”; Ed. Grijalbo; México, 1988).

At 11 in the morning Jorge de la Vega Dominguez, President of the PRIannounced the official appointment, on behalf of the three sectors of the Party, of Carlos Salinas as a presidential candidate.

Earlier that same morning, the version, attributed to Alfredo del Mazothat Sergio Garcia Ramirez would have been designated the presidential candidate of the PRI. Rumor that did not have major consequences in the PRI liturgy.

The culmination of this disclosure is that it could be described as one of the elements of what was the democratic transition in Mexico. The elections were won by PRIeven today the result of that election that organized Manuel Bartlett Diaz. Same as the result of 2006 presidential electionthat the same President López Obrador still does not stop questioning.

Paragraphs: Of female and male candidates 2024

This year, 35 after 1987, Brunette (the party today in government) and the parties that make up a political alliance, PAN, PRI, PRD (today in the opposition), have presented selection mechanisms to choose their candidate for the presidential election next year. These mechanisms have similar aspects to that “catwalk” of 1987, of course, keeping the differences because today Mexico It is a democratic regime. In their freedom, independence and autonomy, political parties can use the methods that best suit their political-electoral intentions. Without violating electoral laws and regulations. Finally, two elements to highlight: It is the first time that two women are among the most preferred in their parties to be presidential candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum in Brunetteand Xochitl Galvez in the opposition alliance. Second, the fundamental, today Mexico It is a democracy, so the party with the majority of votes, free and equal to ALL, will win the presidency of the republic. Spot.

