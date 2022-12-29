Here are the main dates in the life of the three-time world champion, who has collected more than a thousand goals in his account over nearly two decades:

– 23 October 1940: Edson Arantes de Nascimento was born in Tres Coraçois, in the state of Minas Gerais (north of Rio de Janeiro), to poor parents, and a father who was an amateur soccer player.

– 1943: His talent began to appear at the age of three. Then he was given the nickname “Pele” and accompanied him forever, after the goalkeeper Vasco da Gama and his father’s friend called Pele. The little boy was saying the big name “Pele”. However, his family kept calling him “Deco”.

– September 7, 1956: At the age of 15, he made his debut with the first team for Santos, where he was discovered by coach Valdemar de Brito while he was playing for the youth team of Bauru AC. He defended the colors of his beloved team for 18 years.

July 7, 1957: At the age of 16 years and 9 months, during his first international match with Brazil in the Roca Cup against Argentina at the Maracana Stadium, Pele scored the first of his 77 goals with “Seleção”. Three days later, he achieved the first title with a new goal in the opponent’s own goal.

June 29, 1958: Pele’s talent reveals itself at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where Brazil achieves its first world title by defeating the hosts 5-2. “King” Pele scored twice in the final match, after achieving the “hat-trick” against France in the semi-finals (5-2), and the winning goal against Wales in the quarter-finals (1-0). At the age of 17 years and 249 days, he became the youngest player to win the World Cup, and the youngest player to score in a final match.

1962: After four years in which he won all titles with Santos, he achieved his second world title by winning the World Cup in Chile, but this time as a spectator rather than a player, after suffering an injury in the second match.

1966: His third participation in the World Cup tournaments, was also synonymous with injuries. This time caused by the harsh interventions of the defenders, especially the Bulgarian Dobromir Zichev and the Portuguese Joao Morais. The Bulgarian said at the time, “I started the work and Morish finished it,” referring to their rough dealings with him. Selecao lost his title and came out empty-handed in the first round.

– November 19, 1969: Brazil celebrates the “flag” and Pele’s birthday for his mother, who gifted her the thousandth goal in his career (or Melissimo), with a penalty kick against Vasco da Gama. The madness of the fans and their celebration overwhelmed the Maracana stadium, stopping the match for 20 minutes and Pele doing a long honor roll.

June 21, 1970: The King returns. After a two-year hiatus from the national team following the disappointment of the World Cup in England, Pele returned to “the most beautiful Selecao in history” and won the World Cup in Mexico. His gestures and goals are unforgettable, including his header in the final against Italy (4-1), to claim his third world title in an unprecedented manner.

July 18, 1971: He announced his international retirement at the age of 30 in a friendly match against Yugoslavia (2-2) in Maracana, amid pleas to reverse his decision, but to no avail.

June 10, 1975: A few months after leaving Santos, Pele signed a contract with the American New York Cosmos, at the age of 35.

October 1, 1977: Pele put an end to his football career and played his last match at Giants Stadium, where he played the first half with Cosmos and the second with his beloved team, Santos, and scored his last goal, which bore the number 1281, which is a record according to the statistics of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA). During the 1363 matches he played with his country and the two teams, officially and friendly.

– Between 1994 and 1998: He held the extraordinary position of Minister of Sports, becoming the first black man to hold this high position in Brazil.

1999: Chosen Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee. A year later, FIFA chose him as the player of the twentieth century.

June 19, 2013: With huge protests erupting to demand better public services in the field of health and education on the sidelines of Brazil’s hosting of the Confederations Cup, Pele urged his compatriots to “forget all this confusion” and focus on the national team, which put him at the center of widespread criticism. He defended himself the next day, stressing that he supported “100 percent this movement for justice in Brazil!”… But the damage was done, Pele the footballer remained adored, but the image of Pele the person was greatly damaged.

– 2014: FIFA awards the honorary Golden Ball to a “king” who did not hold back his tears.

December 29, 2022: Pele passed away at the age of 82, after a long illness.