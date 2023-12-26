December 2023: at the CTO Hospital in Turin a team of microsurgeons and neurosurgeons transfers a component of the sciatic nervethe peroneal part that normally controls the dorsiflexion of the foot (unused due to the amputation of part of a leg), to a patient's paralyzed arm, to reinnervate the brachial plexus damaged in a road accident. The surgery, which lasted 12 hours, was performed approximately five months after the trauma. The procedure is the result of four years of researchculminating in the publication of a study in the journal Injury.