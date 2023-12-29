The Made in Italy high school will start from the next school year. The new direction of upper secondary education is described in article 18 of law no. 206, with the provisions for the valorisation, promotion and protection of Made in Italy, published in the Official Journal. It will be possible to enroll in the new high school on the Single platform of the Ministry of Education starting from January 18th and the first classes will be activated from the 2024-2025 school year.

The subjects of the first and second year In the first two years of the new direction the following are envisaged: 132 hours of Italian language and literature; 99 of history and geography; 99 by right; 99 in political economy; 99 foreign language and culture 1; 99 in mathematics (with computer science); 66 foreign language and culture 2; 66 of natural sciences (biology, chemistry, earth sciences); 66 of motor and sports sciences; 33 of art history; 33 of Catholic religion or alternative activities. In total 891 hours.