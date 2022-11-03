Join us for a special God of War: Ragnarok themed live, the review of which will be posted on our pages and YouTube channel at 5pm today.

It will be a live in the company of Lorenzo and Riccardo, in which we will talk about Ragnarok, the review will be explained, it will be about the God of War universe, without making any spoilers about the plot and developments of this great PlayStation exclusive.

You can follow the live broadcast and ask your questions directly on this page, using the video player you find below:

Are you ready for Ragnarok? Come and say hello, ask a few questions or just comment on the review!