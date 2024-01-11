An ambitious project

There Mercedes had submitted to West Northamptonshire Council the five-year expansion plan for the Brackley sitewhich at the same time would also see an increase in the workforce employed in the company from 1400 to 1900 employees.

Toto Wolff had said he wanted to build a campus on the Silicon Valley model, consisting of the creation of a completely pedestrian environment and the construction of marketing buildings, to which are added other structures that will host leisure activities and restaurants.

Opposition from other local businesses

Companies close to Mercedes had shown their doubts about the project, in particular about the potential increase in traffic in the area, which could increase tenfold. The Anglo-German team wants to move the main personnel access point from Lauda Drive to St. James Road, justifying it all with “significant benefits in terms of economic development for the city”.

Ian Smith, head of development for Mercedes AMG F1, underlined during the Board meeting on Wednesday that “the current site does not meet the company's future ambitions,” in terms of attracting top-notch staff and obtaining and retaining sponsors.

The approval of the Council

The Advise – listen to the parties involved – approved the extension requestalthough binding it to certain conditions.

There are two notes on the document, relating to the construction methods and the parking management plan, as reported by the BBCwhich Mercedes will be asked to discuss with local companies.