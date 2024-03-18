Throughout this Tuesday, Durango will experience extreme weather that will go from cold to intense heatwith minimum temperatures that will range between -10°C and 35°C, according to information from Conagua. For its part, Sonora will also experience a drastic change in temperatures.

Through the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN), The agency explained that very heavy to occasional rains will occur in Tamaulipas, as well as heavy to very heavy rains in Coahuila and showers in Chihuahua between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

These rains will be caused by the interaction of cold front 40 and its cold air mass with a low pressure trough and the subtropical jet stream. These phenomena will also cause isolated rains in Durango and electric shocks in the states mentioned in the previous paragraph.

For its part, the cold air mass will generate a “North” event from strong to very strong with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz. Furthermore, Conagua foresees possible formation of waterspouts off the coasts of these states.

Likewise, there will be a drop in temperatures in the states of the northeast and northern Mexico; as well as winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds in Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nievo León. In Sonora and Sinaloa the winds will reach a speed of 40 to 60 km/h.

Regarding Baja California, the chances of showers in the state and snowfall or snowfall in its mountains will persist due to the presence of cold core low pressure in the southwest of the United States.

Throughout Tuesday, the forecast of showers and heavy to very heavy rains will continue in the northeast of Mexico, as well as isolated rains in the north of the country. For its part, cold front 40 and its cold air mass will keep the “North” event from strong to very strong on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Likewise, Conagua predicts a decrease in daytime temperatures in the northeast, center and east of Mexico this Tuesday. He also predicted strong gusts of wind in the North Mesa and western Mexico.

The cold core low pressure will begin to weaken in the southwestern United States, no longer affecting Mexico. In contrast, the hot to very hot environment will take over the west and south of the national territory.

Rain forecast for this Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Guanajuato.

Heavy to intense rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides.

Very cold to freezing temperatures could cause the asphalt layer to freeze.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos (south).

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Durango (west), Guanajuato, Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast minimum temperatures for sunrise on March 19, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountains of Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind and wave forecast for this Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec; with waves of 2 to 3 meters high: coast of Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with waves of 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas.

North wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo (north), decreasing during the early hours of Wednesday.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

According to SMN, the sky will be partially cloudy during the day with the probability of isolated rains in Baja California; sky with scattered clouds and no rain in Baja California Sur. Cool to temperate environment at dawn in Baja California Sur, as well as cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm to hot in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h on the peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool to temperate atmosphere at dawn in Sinaloa and cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and Sonora (south). West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora, and gusts of up to 40 km/h in Sinaloa.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas

Cloudy skies during the day with showers, electric shocks and hail in Tamaulipas. The atmosphere will be mild in the morning and cool with dense fog banks in high areas. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the state. The “North” event will bring gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intervals of showers in Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, which could be accompanied by electric shocks, and isolated rains in Chihuahua and Coahuila; no rain in the rest of the region. Cool to cold atmosphere at dawn, very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Coahuila, Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere in the region, being hot in Durango. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in areas of Chihuahua, Durango and San Luis Potosí, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Coahuila and Nuevo León.