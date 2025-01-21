It is no coincidence that both King Felipe VI and his daughters or Richard Gere have chosen the comfort of the footwear Yuccs for several of his commitments in this year that is now ending. A choice that is not surprising given that the support of the kings of Spain for MADE IN SPAIN talent and the young people who are behind these projects has always been one of their priorities.

Hence Yuccs has made a place for itself in the royal shoe rack for its quality, design, comfort and innovation. Born in 2019, the brand was created by Pablo Mas, a 29-year-old Mallorcan who dreams of revolutionizing the footwear sector. Despite his youth, he is clear that seeks to create a unique product and, to this end, it incorporates merino wool (a material that was once considered gold in Spain) in the manufacture of its designs.

Yuccs sneakers combine respect for the environment and comfort. YUCCS

Without fear of anything and with an investment of 10,000 euros, Mas opted to change the industry towards a new inspired category, only, in natural materials premium. Combining respect for the environment and comfort were the maxims that he set as guides and that have taken him to the top. The mathematics does not lie and the firm closed 2024 with a turnover of 10 million euros.

Spectacular exponential growth based on hard work

Local commitment, maximum comfort and natural innovation make up the three basic pillars on which this Spanish brand is sustained, supported and grows. In just four years, Their business numbers have grown like foam thanks to the significant investment in research and development of new natural materials by its R&D division.

Innovation at Yuccs is essential since the brand seeks to meet the needs of each and every one of its customers, and of course its future buyers. Example of your commitment to this development and constant search is his new material incorporated into his designs: the grape skin.

A shoe that gives a real bang

And speaking of grapes, this year-end 2024 Yuccs not only celebrates a turnover of 10 million, but also with several openings of own stores throughout the national territory.

Madrid (Goya, 27), Barcelona (Rambla de Catalunya, 77) and Palma de Mallorca (Jaime III-7) and Bilbao (Ercilla 34) already have their own Yuccs space. Without forgetting that the firm continues to diversify its designs for men and women. and continues to focus on comfort in its entire range of products with innovation as its flagship.

Yuccs celebrates several openings of its own stores. YUCCS

A promising future: bags, clothing and much more footwear

2025 arrives full of surprises in the Yuccs universe. If in four years the firm has achieved what seemed impossible, the new year will bring some of the most ambitious forecasts that They will scale the brand with the launch of the children’s line, collection of merino wool knitted clothing and bags.

Although the brand is already present outside our borders thanks to its store on-linehis international expansion plan involves signing commercial agreements in France and Germany, where it will also sell on-line within a digital presence plan in the main European markets.

2025 arrives full of surprises in the Yuccs universe. YUCCS

