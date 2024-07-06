Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/07/2024 – 15:00

The traditional snack bar chain Casa do Pão de Queijo filed for bankruptcy protection last Friday, the 28th, with debts totaling R$57.5 million.

The document filed with the court indicates that the company has debts of R$55.8 million with unsecured creditors, R$1.3 million in debts with creditors that qualify as micro and small businesses, and another R$244.3 thousand associated with labor debts.

In the document presented to the court, the company states that in the first months of 2020, revenue fell by 97%, greatly affected by the closure of airports where the chain had cafeterias.

The company had over 1,000 points of sale, including 400 franchised stores and 600 points of sale, such as display windows in convenience stores, in 2008, and today it has 192, with 22 of its own stores and 170 franchises. The franchises are not included in the recovery request.

Marcelo Paganini de Toledo, a marketing professor on the ESPM Administration course, believes that judicial recovery always happens due to a series of factors and that the pandemic has changed processes in the food sector.

“Every judicial recovery has some characteristics. The first is an economic situation that sometimes does not favor anyone and the second is wrong decisions and poorly made investments. We had an external factor, which was the pandemic, which meant that these brands were unable to sell in the way they were used to and, in parallel, the emergence of a huge delivery market, which left many companies in the lurch,” he said.

The court requested an expert opinion to accept or reject the request.

The brand’s logo is based on the family matriarch The brand’s logo makes reference to Arthêmia Chaves Carneiro, mother of the chain’s founder Mário Carneiro.

According to the company, she is the author of the recipe that is still used by the snack bar today. Arthêmia passed away in 1997, at the age of 92.

The Carneiro family founded the business in 1967 and sold most of its shares in the chain, becoming a minority shareholder. However, in 2012, the family once again became the sole owner of the business.

Is the sector in crisis?

Another case of a network in crisis is SouthRock, which controlled the Starbucks coffee shop chain and Subway, which entered into judicial recovery with a debt of R$482 million.

For Fernando Canutto, a lawyer specializing in Business Strategic Planning, the food sector is going through a difficult time and is still suffering from some of the effects of the pandemic.

“The main challenges are narrow profit margins; input costs, including electricity, gas and fuel; complex inventory management, due to the fact that inputs are perishable; and accelerated expansion, many companies in the food industry seek to expand quickly, increasing their costs with rent, personnel and marketing”, says Canutto.

Toledo highlights that, despite operating in the same area, the situations of Casa do Pão de Queijo and Starbucks are different from each other, as the former’s debt is much smaller.